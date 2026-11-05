Lithuania introduced new immigration rules on 1 November 2026 affecting foreign workers and students on Schengen visas

South Africans and nationals from Ghana, India and three other countries now face stricter residence permit application processes

Employers recruiting from affected countries must now account for limited overseas application routes before arranging relocation

Lithuania tightens its residence permit rules. Image: bernardbodo and Philippe TURPIN

Source: Getty Images

Lithuania has changed its immigration rules in a move that directly affects South Africans, Ghanaians, Indians and other foreign nationals hoping to work or study in the European country.

From 1 November 2026, foreigners who enter Lithuania on Schengen visas or certain national visas can no longer apply for residence permits inside the country if those permits are based on employment or bachelor's degree studies. Affected applicants must now complete the process through authorised centres abroad, which could mean additional travel costs and delays for those who have already secured jobs or university placements.

Some foreign workers are limited as to where they can apply. Image: Tetiana Melnyk

Source: Getty Images

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What the new rules mean for applicants

According to Lithuania's Migration Department, the restrictions apply to Schengen visas issued by Lithuania or any other Schengen country, as well as national visas issued by other countries. Foreign nationals who arrive in Lithuania under these visas and then secure employment or a place on a bachelor's degree programme cannot apply for a residence permit while still in the country.

There are exceptions. Those holding valid Lithuanian residence permits, Lithuanian national visas, or residence permits from other EU or Schengen countries can still apply locally. Highly qualified workers who qualify under the EU Blue Card scheme are also exempt, and existing permit holders can renew through established procedures.

Ghana, India and three other countries face extra barriers

Citizens of Ghana, India, Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Mongolia face a separate challenge. According to a Deloitte Lithuania analysis published on 7 October 2026, nationals of these five countries generally lack an eligible overseas application route for standard Lithuanian work-based residence permits. This means they typically need a qualifying Lithuanian visa or a residence permit from another EU or Schengen country to even begin an employment-based application. Deloitte said:

"These changes will have a significant practical impact on the recruitment and relocation of certain third-country nationals."

South Africa already hosts a Lithuanian visa application centre, alongside India, the Philippines and several other countries. However, the presence of a centre does not mean all application types are accepted there. Ghanaian nationals using the centre in Ghana, for instance, can apply for family reunification, highly skilled employment and approved higher education programmes, but not ordinary work-based residence permits.

Lithuania also closed its external application centres in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina on 1 November 2026. Eligible applicants from the three Central Asian countries can now use services in Azerbaijan instead.

All applicants required to apply abroad must first submit their documents through Lithuania's online immigration system, MIGRIS, before booking appointments at authorised VFS Global centres.

Read the full article here.

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Source: Briefly News