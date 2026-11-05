Safari guide Sakhile Dube delivered an isiZulu language and culture lesson to tourists after a night drive in iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Dube explained the origins of the four Nguni groups and taught tourists how to pronounce distinctive click sounds found in Nguni languages

Viewers flooded the comments saying his voice and teaching style deserve a far bigger stage

Dube gave an isiZulu lesson. Image: pulpitis/Getty Images and @livlifebigger.experiences/Instagram

Source: UGC

A KwaZulu-Natal safari guide has captivated thousands of people online after turning the end of a night drive into an unforgettable cultural lesson.

Sakhile Dube, a local guide based in St. Lucia, KZN, was filmed outdoors under the night sky at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park on 3 November 2026. The video was posted by travel account @livlifebigger.experiences and quickly drew wide attention for the warmth and clarity Dube brought to a subject many tourists rarely get to explore.

Dube breaks down the Nguni groups

Dube walked tourists through the origins of the Nguni people, explaining that the group is divided into four: the Zulu of KwaZulu-Natal, the Xhosa of the Eastern Cape, the Swazi of Eswatini, and the Ndebele found in the north-western reaches near Kruger. He described how the four groups share similar cultures, lifestyles, and languages.

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He then guided his audience through the click sounds that are a defining feature of Nguni languages, covering the Q, C, and X clicks with practical examples. He also introduced basic isiZulu phrases, including greetings, expressions of love and family terms, before closing with the names of the Big Five animals in isiZulu: buffalo (inyathi), rhino (ubhejane), elephant (indlovu), lion (ibhubesi), and leopard (ingwe).

The video was captured during a Heritage Tours and Safaris night drive, which the account described as a highlight of their time in the region.

View the Instagram video below:

Tourists react to the lesson

The clip resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom praised not only Dube's knowledge but also his remarkable voice and delivery.

@nicky.organized said:

"I need him to read a book to me 😃"

@rafew_._ commented:

"He needs to start voice acting"

@traxxlim wrote:

"A good teacher 👏👏👏👏"

@sonia_mitchell added:

"His voice is for Disney movies!"

@papannamdi said:

"Incredible crash course"

@clive90088 summed it up:

"Man of culture 👏👏👏👏❤🔥"

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Source: Briefly News