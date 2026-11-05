World Rugby gathered all 24 head coaches at an officiating camp to discuss key law changes with a year to go until the World Cup

Referees received specialist input from former Wales captain Jon Humphreys and Warren Gatland on scrummaging technique

New sanctions for hip-drop and knee-drop tackles are set to be enforced during November's Nations Championship fixtures

World Rugby has introduced a series of refereeing directives ahead of the resumption of the Nations Championship in November, targeting scrummaging discipline and dangerous tackling techniques as part of a broader push for consistency across the sport.

World Rugby Tightens Scrum and Tackle Laws Ahead of Nations Championship Return

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All 24 head coaches of the 12-team competition were invited to meet with officiating decision-makers at a World Rugby camp, held with one year remaining until the next Rugby World Cup. The sessions were designed to align referees and coaches on key areas of focus ahead of the November window.

Scrum focus gets specialist attention

Match officials across both the Nations Championship and the lower-tier Nations Cup received guidance from former Wales captain Jon Humphreys and coach Warren Gatland on how to better manage the set-piece.

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Referees have been instructed to penalise loosehead props who display a "tucked" right shoulder, and to ensure front rows engage temple-to-temple while giving tightheads sufficient space to operate. Officials will also only award scrum dominance to sides that drive in a straight line, disqualifying those who gain ground at an angle. The brake foot has also been highlighted as a critical element in player safety.

The scrum had attracted considerable scrutiny during the South Africa and New Zealand series dubbed Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, making these clarifications particularly timely.

Knee-drop and hip-drop tackles draw rules

According to a report on the Independent, teams have been briefed on updated enforcement of the knee-drop and hip-drop tackle laws. A hip-drop tackle, in which a player falls directly onto the legs of a ball carrier from behind, will attract a 20-minute red card when executed with significant force, given the risk of serious injury it poses.

Knee-drop tackles, where a defender places a knee on the floor before making contact, will generally be sanctioned with a penalty. Officials are unlikely to strictly enforce this near the try line, where defenders naturally adopt a lower body position.

World Rugby's internal data points to a measurable shift in how the game is being played. Ball-in-play time in matches among the top 12 nations has increased by more than two minutes since 2024, while stoppages have dropped by 10 per cent.

The average number of tries per game has risen from 6.3 to 8.2, and successful penalty kicks have fallen from 3.5 to 1.5. Changes in kick-to-pass ratios further indicate that teams are opting to retain possession through more phases rather than kicking possession away.

Coaches were broadly satisfied with how referees have managed the breakdown, though World Rugby has refined its head contact protocols to bring greater clarity to those rulings. Mitigating factors, such as a sudden change in the dynamics of a clearout, will be considered when players arrive under control and attempt a legal contest.

Jasper Wiese warns Springboks

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese addressed the media on Wednesday ahead of the Nations Championship clash with Italy in Turin on Saturday

Italy are without 16 injured players, including captain Michele Lamaro, raising fears that the Boks could underestimate a weakened Azzurri side

Source: Briefly News