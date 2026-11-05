Manie Libbok is heading back to Durban after agreeing to a multi-year deal with the Sharks, giving JP Pietersen another experienced Springbok to build his attack around

The 29-year-old will arrive in July 2027 after completing his Japanese rugby commitments, marking a return to the club where he previously played

Libbok has explained what convinced him to choose the Sharks, while Pietersen has shared why he believes the flyhalf can make a major difference to the team

Manie Libbok has signed a multi-year deal with the Sharks and will return to Durban in July 2027. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

The Sharks have landed a major signing, with Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok agreeing to a multi-year deal that will bring him back to Durban. The move reunites the 29-year-old with the KwaZulu-Natal franchise as head coach JP Pietersen continues to strengthen his squad.

Libbok will join the Sharks in July 2027 after completing the 2026-27 Japanese Rugby League One season with the Kintetsu Liners. His arrival is expected to add experience and attacking quality to a team looking to challenge for major honours.

The Sharks announced Libbok's signing in a post on X on Thursday, 5 November.

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Manie Libbok explains why he chose the Sharks

Libbok previously represented the Sharks during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before moving to the Stormers. He played a key role in their historic United Rugby Championship (URC) triumph in 2021-22.

The Springbok has also established himself as one of the competition's leading point-scorers, finishing as the URC's top points-scorer in consecutive seasons. He has earned 34 Test caps and was part of South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning squad.

Speaking about his return, Libbok said:

"For this next chapter of my career, there is no club I would rather be joining than the Sharks."

He added that discussions with Pietersen convinced him that the club was building something special.

JP Pietersen backs Springbok flyhalf's attacking qualities

Pietersen believes Libbok can make an immediate difference to the Sharks' playing style.

"Manie is a game changer and a playmaker. That's exactly the kind of player we want driving our game," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

The coach also highlighted the flyhalf's hunger to contribute to the club's development.

Sharks CEO Shaun Bryans described the agreement as evidence of the franchise's long-term ambitions, saying the club wants to build a team capable of competing for trophies.

What Libbok brings to the Sharks

Libbok made 14 appearances for Japanese Division Two side Kintetsu Liners last season, scoring seven tries and collecting 165 points.

His return gives Pietersen another experienced international option as the Sharks pursue their ambitions. His combination of experience, playmaking ability and familiarity with Durban could prove valuable as the franchise builds towards the 2027-28 campaign.

Libbok's signing represents an important addition to the Sharks' plans. His arrival in July 2027 will give Pietersen another attacking weapon as the Durban franchise looks to turn its ambitions into silverware.

Manie Libbok's romantic birthday tribute to wife Verna

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok celebrated his wife Verna's birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The rugby star called her "the rock in my life" as he shared a romantic tribute that attracted attention from fans and fellow rugby players. The couple, who married in October 2024, have been living in Japan while Libbok plays for the Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.

Source: Briefly News