“A Whole Family Gathering”: Rachel Kolisi Shares Her Chaotic and Wholesome Mommy-Mode Morning
- Rachel Kolisi shared a video of her morning sleep-in attempt being completely derailed by her household
- Her children launched a full pillow fight on her bed while the family dog joined in with a toy
- South Africans flooded the post with warm reactions, calling the chaotic scene deeply relatable
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Rachel Kolisi thought she was getting a peaceful lie-in. Her family had other plans entirely. The mother of two shared a funny and heartwarming clip on her Instagram account on 4 November 2026, giving followers a glimpse into what a quiet morning looks like in the Kolisi household in Cape Town — which is to say, not quiet at all. In the video, Rachel is still in bed when the whole family descends on her room at once. Her children clamber onto the mattress, and a pillow fight breaks out almost immediately.
Rachel Kolisi's morning taken over
Before she can catch her breath, the family dog bounds in, clutching a toy, fully committed to joining the morning chaos. Rachel poked fun at herself for thinking a relaxed sleep-in was ever on the cards. The clip carried the kind of warmth that comes from a home that is full of life and love, even if that means zero chance of sleeping in.
The post struck a chord with parents across South Africa who recognised the scene all too well. Many jumped into the comments to share a laugh, while others reminded Rachel to hold the moment close.
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Watch the chaotic morning takeover in the Instagram reel below:
Mzansi reacts to the Kolisi morning madness
South Africans in the comments on [@rachelkolisi](https://www.instagram.com/rachelkolisi/)'s post had plenty to say:
@suwell1 wrote:
"I hope they made coffee at least 😂 ❤️."
@miss_angeljones said:
"It hurt deeply when the dog seemed on board 😅."
@harilalaina15 shared:
"Enjoy because they grow up so fast!"
@nozipombere added:
"You are so loved 💞."
@tamz.g.10 laughed:
"A whole family gathering, even with their dog 😂."
@cynobrey said:
"Even the dog! 😂 Enjoy it, because one day it will be all quiet and you'll miss the chaos."
3 Briefly News articles about Rachel Kolisi
- Rachel Kolisi shared moments from a peaceful girls' getaway to the Eastern Cape, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at their luxury retreat at Mantis Hiddn in Addo.
- Philanthropist Rachel Kolisi took her children to the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to show public support for ex-husband Siya Kolisi during his official homecoming rugby match.
- Former Mrs Kolisi took a jab at critics who questioned her decision to keep her ex-husband's last name after her divorce by posting a lighthearted video online with a cheeky caption.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za