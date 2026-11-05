Rachel Kolisi shared a video of her morning sleep-in attempt being completely derailed by her household

Her children launched a full pillow fight on her bed while the family dog joined in with a toy

South Africans flooded the post with warm reactions, calling the chaotic scene deeply relatable

Rachel Kolisi gave viewers an unfiltered look at motherhood after her quiet morning was hijacked by bedroom pillow fights. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi thought she was getting a peaceful lie-in. Her family had other plans entirely. The mother of two shared a funny and heartwarming clip on her Instagram account on 4 November 2026, giving followers a glimpse into what a quiet morning looks like in the Kolisi household in Cape Town — which is to say, not quiet at all. In the video, Rachel is still in bed when the whole family descends on her room at once. Her children clamber onto the mattress, and a pillow fight breaks out almost immediately.

Rachel Kolisi's morning taken over

Before she can catch her breath, the family dog bounds in, clutching a toy, fully committed to joining the morning chaos. Rachel poked fun at herself for thinking a relaxed sleep-in was ever on the cards. The clip carried the kind of warmth that comes from a home that is full of life and love, even if that means zero chance of sleeping in.

The post struck a chord with parents across South Africa who recognised the scene all too well. Many jumped into the comments to share a laugh, while others reminded Rachel to hold the moment close.

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Watch the chaotic morning takeover in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the Kolisi morning madness

South Africans in the comments on [@rachelkolisi](https://www.instagram.com/rachelkolisi/)'s post had plenty to say:

@suwell1 wrote:

"I hope they made coffee at least 😂 ❤️."

@miss_angeljones said:

"It hurt deeply when the dog seemed on board 😅."

@harilalaina15 shared:

"Enjoy because they grow up so fast!"

@nozipombere added:

"You are so loved 💞."

@tamz.g.10 laughed:

"A whole family gathering, even with their dog 😂."

@cynobrey said:

"Even the dog! 😂 Enjoy it, because one day it will be all quiet and you'll miss the chaos."

3 Briefly News articles about Rachel Kolisi

Source: Briefly News