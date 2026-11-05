Euphonik weighed in on Makhadzi's Botswana ordeal with blunt advice for artists about gig logistics

The DJ warned performers never to leave home without full payment and all travel confirmations locked in

X users joined the conversation, with some pointing the finger at unprofessional booking staff rather than promoters

Euphonik shared advice for musicians following the controversy surrounding Makhadzi's legal troubles in Botswana. Image: Euphonic, Makhadzi

Source: Facebook

DJ and music executive Euphonik has taken to X to share a pointed piece of advice for South African artists after Makhadzi's passport was confiscated by a Botswana court, leaving her stranded in the neighbouring country. Euphonik urged performers to never leave home until every financial and logistical detail has been confirmed. He wrote on X:

"Why are you leaving your house without full payment and all logistics confirmations? Your office should call the hotel/airline, etc. and double-check that everything is sorted. You shouldn't leave your house without full payment and confirmation unless it's a promoter you trust implicitly. 🫠"

His post came in response to a thread started by @JjSesing, who alleged that Botswana promoters have a pattern of shortchanging South African talent. JJ Sesing claimed artists are often handed a one-way ticket and 50% of their booking fee upfront, with the balance promised on arrival. When performers land and demand the outstanding payment or a return ticket, the situation can spiral into a legal dispute.

What actually happened to Makhadzi

The drama surrounding Makhadzi began after Gilbert Promotions publicly dismissed social media claims that she had been kidnapped, calling it a legal matter. According to MDN News, a separate promoter alleged that Makhadzi failed to honour a previous booking agreement and did not show up for a gig several months earlier. That promoter subsequently took legal action, which led to a court confiscating her passport.

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X user @mirthdot clarified the distinction between the two situations, pointing out that Euphonik's general advice, while sound, did not directly address Makhadzi's circumstances. They wrote:

"And by the way, none of this is relevant to this particular situation. Here Makhadzi came for a gig; a separate promoter who claims she didn't honour their agreement & didn't pitch for a show a few months back took action against her for the debt she has with him."

See post here:

Mzansi peeps pile on

Others in the replies shifted focus to what they see as a deeper problem in the industry.

@Letukavich pointed to hiring practices as the root cause:

"The issue started when people left professionals who've worked & succeeded with many artists to hire their friends & cousins who are unemployed. They are just happy to get on a flight without confirming a lot of things."

@lavidaNOTA offered a more colourful take on performing in Botswana:

"At some point you need to choose a market with more people than cattle…"

A promoter broke his silence of Makhadzi drama

Gilbert Promotions broke its silence after viral social media posts claimed Makhadzi had been kidnapped in Botswana.

The Botswana promoter confirmed a High Court order compelled Makhadzi to surrender her passport over an alleged contract breach.

Source: Briefly News