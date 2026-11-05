Euphonik Gives Artists Advice After Makhadzi's Botswana Passport Saga
- Euphonik weighed in on Makhadzi's Botswana ordeal with blunt advice for artists about gig logistics
- The DJ warned performers never to leave home without full payment and all travel confirmations locked in
- X users joined the conversation, with some pointing the finger at unprofessional booking staff rather than promoters
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
DJ and music executive Euphonik has taken to X to share a pointed piece of advice for South African artists after Makhadzi's passport was confiscated by a Botswana court, leaving her stranded in the neighbouring country. Euphonik urged performers to never leave home until every financial and logistical detail has been confirmed. He wrote on X:
"Why are you leaving your house without full payment and all logistics confirmations? Your office should call the hotel/airline, etc. and double-check that everything is sorted. You shouldn't leave your house without full payment and confirmation unless it's a promoter you trust implicitly. 🫠"
"Are you still glad you went?": Refugee couple get honest about challenges in the USA after 3 months
His post came in response to a thread started by @JjSesing, who alleged that Botswana promoters have a pattern of shortchanging South African talent. JJ Sesing claimed artists are often handed a one-way ticket and 50% of their booking fee upfront, with the balance promised on arrival. When performers land and demand the outstanding payment or a return ticket, the situation can spiral into a legal dispute.
What actually happened to Makhadzi
The drama surrounding Makhadzi began after Gilbert Promotions publicly dismissed social media claims that she had been kidnapped, calling it a legal matter. According to MDN News, a separate promoter alleged that Makhadzi failed to honour a previous booking agreement and did not show up for a gig several months earlier. That promoter subsequently took legal action, which led to a court confiscating her passport.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
X user @mirthdot clarified the distinction between the two situations, pointing out that Euphonik's general advice, while sound, did not directly address Makhadzi's circumstances. They wrote:
"And by the way, none of this is relevant to this particular situation. Here Makhadzi came for a gig; a separate promoter who claims she didn't honour their agreement & didn't pitch for a show a few months back took action against her for the debt she has with him."
Mzansi peeps pile on
Others in the replies shifted focus to what they see as a deeper problem in the industry.
@Letukavich pointed to hiring practices as the root cause:
"The issue started when people left professionals who've worked & succeeded with many artists to hire their friends & cousins who are unemployed. They are just happy to get on a flight without confirming a lot of things."
@lavidaNOTA offered a more colourful take on performing in Botswana:
"At some point you need to choose a market with more people than cattle…"
A promoter broke his silence of Makhadzi drama
Gilbert Promotions broke its silence after viral social media posts claimed Makhadzi had been kidnapped in Botswana.
The Botswana promoter confirmed a High Court order compelled Makhadzi to surrender her passport over an alleged contract breach.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za