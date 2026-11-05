Mzansi peeps questioned whether actress Nomzamo Mbatha holds a legitimate accounting qualification

A social media user confirmed that Nomzamo holds a BCom Accounting degree from UCT, not a CA designation

The debate over the difference between an accountant and a Chartered Accountant divided social media users

Nomzamo Mbatha's UCT qualification is questioned by Mzansi. Image: Nomzamo_Mbatha

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi has been buzzing after actress and global personality Nomzamo Mbatha found herself at the centre of an online debate about her academic credentials, with netizens on X questioning whether she actually holds the accounting qualification she is known for.

Mbatha, who recently shared the teaser for season 3 of Shaka Ilembe, previously commented on her UCT qualification.

The former Isibaya actress recently called on Cape Town's pricey apartment studios.

The key distinction at the heart of the debate is that a BCom Accounting degree and a CA qualification are two very different things. Becoming a Chartered Accountant requires completing additional board exams and training beyond a standard university degree, a process that is notoriously demanding.

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X user Dawie Mokoena questioned Mbatha's qualification on his X account on 4 November 2026.

"Respectfully, the description of @NomzamoMbatha as a “Qualified Chartered Accountant” appears to be incorrect. If this was an error by the event organisers, I hope it can be corrected. Accurate representation of professional credentials is important," he wrote.

Peeps comment on Mbatha's qualification

@motho_wa_qwaqwa said:

"These people confuse having a Bcom accounting degree and being a CA."

@Zimbini_ wrote:

"CAs are never beating the insufferable allegations 😭😭"

@MoreTwoLyf replied:

"Doesn't she have a qualification from UCT though 😩"

@Jan8thMovement asked:

"Are you telling me she is not one?"

@ZZenazi said:

"She is not a Chartered Accountant. There is a difference between an Accountant and a Chartered Accountant."

Nomzamo Mbatha's BCom Accounting degree from UCT is questioned by SA. Images: Nomzamo_Mbatha

Source: Getty Images

Nomzamo Mbatha and siblings go on a vacation, exploring Monaco

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Shaka iLembe actress Nomzamo Mbatha and her siblings, Wendy Mbatha, Zamani Mbatha, and others, went on an international trip.

The Mbatha siblings vacationed in Europe, exploring Monaco and Paris, as well as attending the F1.

Mzansi has gushed over the siblings, with many people taking notes for when they globetrot with their loved ones.

Source: Briefly News