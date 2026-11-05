Attorney Nadine Meintjes and an unidentified man were killed in a shooting in Klipspruit West on Monday, 2 November 2026

Police found a Toyota Urban Cruiser riddled with bullet holes at the scene, with both occupants declared dead on arrival

Meintjes had previously represented Patriotic Alliance councillor Juwairiya Kaldine, who has a controversial public history

Slain Attorney Nadine Meintjes. Image: Morgan Fischer

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — Slain attorney Nadine Meintjes' murder case has taken another turn, with details emerging about her connection to a controversial Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor she previously represented. Meintjes was shot and killed alongside an unidentified male passenger in Klipspruit West, near Eldorado Park, in what police are treating as a double murder.

The shooting took place on Monday, 2 November 2026, in an area known for gang activity. Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mudau, a police spokesperson, confirmed that officers arrived to find a Toyota Urban Cruiser with bullet holes in the driver's door. Both occupants were certified dead at the scene. An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is under way.

Meintjies allege ties to PA councillor

Meintjes was an attorney of the High Court who, according to her LinkedIn profile, was admitted as an attorney three years ago. She began her career at BDK Attorneys before moving to DVB Attorneys in November 2024. On Tuesday, Spangenberg Attorneys Inc. paid tribute to her, calling her death tragic and stating that "her passing was a painful reminder that no member of the legal profession should have to fear for their life while doing their work."

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According to the Daily Maverick, her connection to Patriotic Alliance (PA) ward councillor Juwairiya Kaldine has drawn attention in the wake of her killing. Meintjes had previously acted as Kaldine's legal representative in a protection order and harassment matter. Kaldine, who represents a ward in Eldorado Park, confirmed the professional relationship.

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PA councillor's controversial background

Kaldine has previously attracted scrutiny over her alleged ties to criminal elements. In January 2024, a recording surfaced in which she allegedly made claims about PA secretary-general Chinelle Stevens and Stevens' late father, William 'Red' Stevens, who was reportedly linked to Cape Town's underworld. PA leader Gayton McKenzie responded at the time, saying the recording had been doctored.

Kaldine's name also featured in parliamentary hearings this year focused on allegations that a criminal network known as the Big Five had infiltrated the state. A handwritten letter, purportedly from convicted inmate Jermaine Prim, levelled accusations against McKenzie involving drugs and Western Cape gangsters. McKenzie dismissed the claims as laughable.

Krugersdorp lawyer shot

Previously, Briefly News reported that 35-year-old Krugersdorp lawyer Chinette Gallichan was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD in a gruesome murder that left many stunned. Her death is suspected to have been a hit, and the South African Police Service has opened a murder investigation. Witnesses say the attacker shot her at close range just after she got out of her car. The suspect then fled on foot before escaping in a waiting vehicle. Colleagues have remembered her, and it has also emerged that she was an athlete who had participated in several marathons

Source: Briefly News