Content creator DBN Gogo had social media buzzing this week when her former tweet about Focalistic reappeared

The popular DJ left tongues wagging recently when her former boyfriend Focalistic confirmed their relationship

Fans of the Amapiano stars commented on their previous relationship on social media

DBN Gogo's 2019 post resurfaces following Focalistic drama. Images: Showmaxlive

Source: Getty Images

Popular media personality and DJ DBN Gogo lit up social media on Thursday, 5 November 2026, when her old social media post about her former boyfriend Focalistic emerged.

The popular DJ recently sparked a debate online when she impersonated Generations: The Legacy's Tau's scene and Hollywood's Tyler Perry.

Ampiano superstar Focalistic recently surprised his fans when he went live on social media to address the fallout from a previous controversial Instagram livestream, in which he to have dated DBN Gogo. Focalistic's comments were followed by his current girlfriend Pabi Cooper videos on social media.

In an April 2019 tweet that went viral, the popular DJ tagged her former boyfriend, Focalistic.

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Peeps react to the post

@kudzai_hairboss responded:

"Why did I think this was fake, lol?"

@mothapotumelo17 said:

"Ya'll fetched a 2019 tweet; you are messy as hell."

@Ndobe_5060 responded:

"Why am I seeing this after that live?"

@iamRTI replied:

"A wise man once said, ' We will be there."

@ntuthukoR5 wrote:

"I'm afraid this account was hacked because w*f."

@hes_undescoverd said:

"Mara wena o lastag yong," (But you are forward).

@Khanya354689 replied:

"One ex Focalistic will never get rid of hhai, mathata a motho," (problem child).

@krugersville said:

"Kwaze kwamnandi, is good is life, la la lalalal."

@SefatsaneT45200 responded:

"Ay, ay, ay ngeke manje every festive sizoba ne anniversary ye Foca or DBN Gogo?"

DBN Gogo's 2019 post appears after the Focalistic drama. Images: Focalistic

Source: Instagram

DBN Gogo and Ntwana_R campaign for Grammy nod for Black Coffee remix

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DBN Gogo launched a formal Grammy Awards "For Your Consideration" campaign targeting the Best Remixed Recording category.

The submission centres on her collaborative remix with Ntwana_R of Black Coffee and Monique Bingham's house classic.

Mzansi fans and industry peers flooded DBN Gogo's social media with support for the ambitious global push.

Source: Briefly News