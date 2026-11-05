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How to Get a Refund or Cancel Your FlySafair Flight in South Africa
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How to Get a Refund or Cancel Your FlySafair Flight in South Africa

by  Rutendo Masasi
2 min read
  • FlySafair published a detailed cancellation and refund policy that South African passengers may not be aware of
  • The airline offers vouchers, rebooking options, and, in some cases, cash refunds depending on the situation
  • Passengers affected by a family death or hospitalisation may qualify for a partial refund under the Consumer Protection Act

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Knowing your rights before you fly can save you a great deal of stress. FlySafair has outlined its refund and cancellation policy on its official website, giving South African travellers a clearer picture of what to expect when plans change.

Flysafair will refund in certain circumstances
FlySafair will refund passengers in certain circumstances: Image: FlySafair
Source: Facebook

The airline allows passengers to cancel or change bookings through its online self-service portal. Cancellations can result in a FlySafair voucher rather than a cash refund, depending on the fare type.

Changes to flights, including adjustments to dates, times, routes, or passenger names, are permitted but come with an administrative fee. If the new flight costs more than the original booking, the passenger is liable for the fare difference. For refund-related queries, FlySafair directs passengers to contact refunds@flysafair.co.za.

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When can a FlySafair refund be issued?

The standard policy does not guarantee a cash refund, but exceptions exist under the Consumer Protection Act. These apply in two specific situations. If a passenger is unable to travel due to their own hospitalisation, a refund is processed back to the original payment method, provided the relevant documentation is submitted.

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If a passenger's direct family member, defined as a mother, father, brother, sister, or child, passes away, 50% of the booking value is refunded to the original payment method. If that family member is hospitalised instead, 50% of the booking is refunded as a flight voucher valid for 12 months. In all exception cases, FlySafair requires supporting documentation before processing any refund. For passengers uncertain about their options, the airline's booking management portal remains the first port of call, offering a straightforward way to cancel or rebook without having to call a helpline.

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Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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