A savvy shopper got a surprising refund and free Viennas at a local shop, leaving her surprised

After the lady was given the item and her money back at Woolworths because of a pricing error, she shared her experience online

Social media users were shocked to hear the news and clapped hands for the shop's dedication to impressing customers

A woman enquired with others about whether they knew of a Woolworths policy that returns money for items wrongly priced. Image: @poorer_the_explorer

A local woman recently shared her unexpected experience at Woolworths, where a pricing error worked entirely in her favour as she spotted Vienna's marked down from R109.00 to R89.00, a total saving of R20. She was shocked to find herself charged the full price at checkout.

The clip, posted by @poorer_the_explorer on TikTok, has gained much, with many social media users intrigued by Woolworths' customer-friendly policy.

The shopper detailed her experience from her car, showing off the marked-down Vienna's she ultimately didn't have to pay for.

The lady's lucky day

While sitting in her car, @poorer_the_explorer explained how she had discovered the pricing error. The Viennas were originally priced at R109, with a marked discount of R20. When the teller rang them up, the system charged the full price. She immediately pointed out the mistake, stating she wouldn't have bought them for R119.

While waiting for her R20 refund, the teller returned all her money and explained Woolworths' policy: when an item is incorrectly priced, the customer receives a full refund and keeps the product.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps appreciate the info

Social media users were impressed by Woolworths' generous pricing policy, with many admitting they weren't aware of it. Some were inspired to stay alert for pricing errors during their visits to the food and clothing outlet.

User @Mrs.N added:

"Yes, but most people void and they don't tell the customer."

User @simone.sellingstuff shared:

"Yes, Consumer Protection Act. It’s not Woolies, it’s the law."

User @duds_@73 declared:

"I've gotten so many things at Woollies and pick and pay, for free bcos of wrong pricing. Other shops, you get it at the price you saw on the shelves even when it's full price at the tills."

User @Manatsa noted:

"Clicks should see this and learn. Because mistakes are their policy there😂."

User @Miss_Batho shared:

"I got a clothing item free because the system wasn’t picking it up when scanned. Woolies for the win!"

User @Adhir3kings said:

"Ok, I'm off to Woolies 😅😁."

