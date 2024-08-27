An affording student shared her grocery haul on TikTok after her return from Woolworths, where she went and got more of what she needed

The young babe came in with the famous Woolies black shopping bags, leaving many social media users asking her questions

Some users were shocked to see the kind of food the student eats, while many Mzansi students depend on NSFAS

An affording varsity student shared her grocery haul restock from a local upmarket store, impressing many. Image: @gailenkads

Source: TikTok

A varsity student shared what many call 'soft life living' after she returned from Woolies with four bags full of groceries restocked.

The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @gailenkads, left many students wishing to trade places with her after seeing her grocery refill.

Woolies or nothing

In the video, the TikTok user picked up her groceries from the door before packing them in the cupboards.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She washed her veggies before packing everything in the fridge and cupboards.

Watch the video below:

Young babe receives many compliments

Social media users flooded the comment section, with many complimenting the babe for her neat cupboards and others wanting to know how it felt to be rich.

User @moyahabo_temo1 loved the grocery restock content, commenting:

"I’ve been glued to this video someone tell me to move 🤣😭love you it ❤️."

User @caroluserin added:

"Once I saw that you bought tuna from Woolworths I immediately knew .. You’re a true Woolworths shopper . They are so affordable 🥺♥️."

User @phumla.bhengu posed a question:

"🙂Mmmhn how does it feel to be rich 😔😭🤣."

User @mbaliginger came through with some advice, adding:

"Potatoes become sweet when you put them in the fridge, the starch turns into sugar 😭😭😭😭."

User @unknown_21_05 commented on the amount of food bought, noting:

"I’m scared to buy so much food cause all mine goes bad before I can eat it😭."

Student caught stealing roommate's food

In another article by Briefly News, a university student was caught on camera stealing his roommate's food while cooking on the stove.

The young man first looked around to see if anyone was looking at him before stealing a piece of meat and quickly eating it. He then took a second piece and seasoned it before realising that there was a hidden camera. Social media users laughed at his reaction; many felt sorry for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News