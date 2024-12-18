A TikTok user took to the app to show South Africans all the cash notes she saved since January

The local woman stored the money, which included R100 and R200 notes, in a 2l cooldrink bottle

A few social media users in the comment section expressed their thoughts about the woman's savings

A local woman saved an impressive amount of money in a cooldrink bottle. Images: CarlFourie / Getty Images, @eyebyzee / TikTok

Source: UGC

Before the dreaded Janu-worry strikes, many people spend the entire year diligently setting aside savings to ease the financial strain of the new year.

One woman showed online viewers her impressive stash of cash she saved, proving that even small, consistent efforts can show remarkable results.

Saving cash for comfort

Using the handle @eyebyzee, a local woman shared a video of herself cutting open a 2l cooldrink bottle filled with cash notes she had been saving since January of this year.

After taking all the money out of the bottle, the woman smiled, showing that she was proud of the determination and hard work she had put in throughout the year.

The TikTok user didn't reveal the amount she saved.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's savings

Many local members of the online community wondered about how much the woman saved, while others felt motivated to do the same for themselves.

@user5760626368165 asked the TikTokker:

"How much was your savings? This inspired me. I'm also going to start saving in 2025."

@eyebyzee responded to the person:

"There was no specific amount, to be honest. Anything I get, I save."

@ncedogilindoda8 shared how they failed to complete the process:

"I was doing this. Eish, the devil caught up to me."

@dilshadbux786 added in the comment section:

"That's the best way to save."

@entledudusibisi wrote to the public:

"You guys need to share tips on how you manage to save because I'd use it even before it reaches R200."

@bobomj101 told app users:

"It's a good thing to save money, but it's better to invest it."

3 other stories about saving money

A local schoolgirl showed a pile of coins worth R17 900 she had saved since the beginning of the year and shared how she did it.

Another young moneywise girl shared that she saved R2 600, receiving a thumbs-up from the online community.

A money-savvy woman spoke to Briefly News about the technique she learned to spend less than R1 000 on a trolley full of groceries.

Source: Briefly News