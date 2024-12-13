“Future Municipal Manager”: SA Applauds Schoolchild Saving R2.6k for the Year

A mother shared a TikTok video showing that her moneywise daughter saved R2 600 for the year

The young girl saved her pocket money and decided to use the cash during the school holidays

Members of the online community came in hundreds to applaud both the mother and daughter

A young girl saved R2 600 and received love from internet users. Images: NickyLloyd, Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Teaching your child financial responsibility is one of the most valuable ways to equip them with essential life skills. Recently, a proud mother shared how her daughter saved money throughout the year, impressing online users.

Schoolchild saves thousands

Using the handle @mila32ni, a woman named Lunga shared a clip unveiling that her daughter saved R2 600 in her piggy bank. Instead of using the cash for pocket money, the girl saved it for the end-of-year school holidays.

After showing all the coins and notes, Lunga said:

"This is called manners."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to R2.6k savings

Hundreds of local social media users rushed to marvel at the young girl's determination to save money instead of using it throughout the year. People also applauded the mother for showing her child how to save money.

@peggysmidt told the online community:

"Let's normalise this with our kids and teach them how to save. Great going, Mom."

@angelface.318 wrote in the comment section:

"Not manners, rather self-control and discipline."

@donnalouiseross said to the girl:

"Well done. Now you can sit back and decide what you are going to do with your money."

Lunga laughed and replied:

"She already made a list."

@mishmashrodrigues also congratulated the mother and daughter, writing:

"She is going places! You should be so proud, Mom!"

@wicked.wayne2 added in the comments:

"A future municipal manager with financial sense."

@maryjoubert18 told the young money-saver:

"You will be a very successful businesswoman one day."

