A South African family documented their first four days settling into life in Texas in a lighthearted TikTok video

The clip showed the family exploring local spots, including Walmart, a Mexican restaurant, Target, and a massive furniture store called NFM

Americans online warmly welcomed the family and flooded the comments with tips on where to go and what to do in the area

A South African family moving to Texas gave the internet a front-row seat to their exciting new chapter. TikToker @shannhockey posted a vlog-style clip on 1 November capturing their first four days in the Lone Star State, and it quickly resonated with viewers around the world.

South African family moves to the USA and posts about their first day. Image: @shannhockey

Source: TikTok

The video takes a cheerful, exploratory tone as the family moves between everyday American landmarks that felt brand new to them. On-screen captions guide viewers through each stop, from their first Walmart run to grabbing Mexican food, browsing Target, and visiting a mall featuring a baseball statue display.

The highlight of the outing seemed to be Nebraska Furniture Mart, one of the largest furniture stores in the United States, which clearly left the family wide-eyed. Judging by the locations shown in the video by @shannhockey, many commenters placed the family somewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Americans in the comments section were quick to roll out the welcome mat, offering local tips and genuine warmth. Watch the family's Texas adventure unfold:

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Mzansi and Americans react

The outpouring of local knowledge and kindness in the comments showed that the family had landed in a community ready to embrace them, one recommendation at a time. Viewers both at home and in Texas had plenty to say on @shannhockey's TikTok:

@Shells wrote:

"Welcome! My hubby is South African too and has lived here for almost 24 years. If you have questions, we would love to help. Don't know where in Texas you moved to but if it's close to us we can always help!"

@Okie's Mom shared:

"Welcome to Texas! I'm in DFW, and judging by Scheels and NFM, I'm thinking you are too. You must take the kids to Buc-ee's, and The Gay lord has a fantastic Christmas display that should open up sometime this month."

@Russell said:

"Welcome to Texas! Beautiful family! Looks like y'all are just north of Dallas. I was born and raised here. Y'all have any questions, feel free to ask."

@CBJSCST❌ added:

"Welcome to DFW!! We have so much to explore for adults and children in our area!! Make sure to make it to the Ft. Worth side of the metroplex as well."

@Janice suggested:

"Check out Jacaranda Gift Shop in Coppell. The owners are from South Africa. Nice people."

Other Briefly News stories on South African emigration

Marking their three-month milestone in the United States, an Afrikaner refugee couple (@jansenn61) shared a candid video detailing the exhausting, unglamorous realities of navigating the American resettlement system.

South African content creator Kagiso Legodi (@kagisoprincesslegodi) charmed social media after sharing a wholesome vlog illustrating her transition to married life in rural America

An emotional airport interview with one of the newly arrived Afrikaner mothers went viral after she described the suffocating hypervigilance and fear that dictated her family's daily existence in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News