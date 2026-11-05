Cheslin Kolbe opened up about divided rugby loyalties in South African communities, where All Blacks support has historically been common

The Springboks winger described how relatives and friends still backing New Zealand create awkward situations, especially when tickets are involved

Kolbe pointed to a specific family member whose allegiance shifted in recent years as evidence of the Springboks' growing influence

Cheslin Kolbe has spoken candidly about the long-standing tradition of All Blacks support in parts of the South African coloured community, revealing that even within his own family, loyalties were once divided.

The 33-year-old winger, speaking to GoodHope FM following the release of his memoir, *Sidestepping the Odds*, reflected on growing up in Kraaifontein, where backing New Zealand in international rugby was far from unusual.

All Blacks Fandom in Kolbe's Community

Kolbe acknowledged that supporting the All Blacks was relatively widespread in his community and contributed to the competitive energy surrounding international rugby. He noted that the rivalry kept fans engaged, even if it meant rooting against the national side.

However, those divided loyalties do not come without complications. Kolbe explained that some of his relatives and friends who still support New Zealand approach him for match tickets when South Africa face the All Blacks, including at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. He admitted this places him in an uncomfortable position, as he is required to prioritise his South African family when allocating tickets.

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How the Springboks Won Over Kolbe's Father

Despite the enduring pull of All Blacks support in some corners of his community, Kolbe believes the Springboks' sustained success has begun to shift the conversation. He credited the team's performances and their conduct as representatives of South Africa, both on and off the field, as key factors in winning over previously reluctant supporters.

As a personal example, Kolbe revealed that his own father had abandoned his All Blacks allegiance in favour of backing the Springboks. The winger suggested this reflected a broader trend taking shape across communities where supporting New Zealand was once considered the norm.

Kolbe returned to South Africa after nearly a decade abroad, having featured for French clubs Toulouse and Toulon before a spell with Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath. He has since signed with the Stormers but remains sidelined with an injury and is still awaiting his debut for the Cape Town franchise.

With the Springboks competing in the Nations Championship, Kolbe expressed hope that continued on-field success would draw even more South Africans to embrace the green and gold.

Source: Briefly News