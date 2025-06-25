The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced it would no longer be pursuing a number of charges against Diddy

In a letter shared on social media, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York confirmed the decision with the judge in the Diddy court case

Netizens took the development as a sign that Diddy would be acquitted, while others urged calm and caution

Prosecutors dropped multiple charges in Diddy case. Image: Nathan Congleton/NBC, Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

In a surprise move, United States prosecutors have dropped a number of charges against hip hop mogul Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. This comes after prosecutors rested their racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking arguments in the ongoing trial against the popular musician and businessman on Tuesday 24 June 2025.

Combs pleaded not guilty to five counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transporting male escorts for his freakoffs. His lawyers argued that the women were willing participants who became jealous when he focused his attention on others.

Prosecutors drop several charges against Diddy

Now, Diddy has less charges to worry about after the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) indicated that it was dropping some of his charges. On Wednesday 25 June 2025, hip-hop and entertainment commentator DJ Akademiks shared a copy of the letter from the SDNY informing Judge Arun Subramanian of their decision to drop some of Diddy’s charges. The post was captioned:

“Prosecutors have dropped k*dnapping, arson and s*x tr*fficking charges against Diddy”

Part of the letter reads:

“Specifically, the Government has removed instructions from the charge relating to (i) attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, (ii) attempted arson under California law, and (iii) aiding and abetting sex trafficking. The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability at instructions are no longer necessary.”

In short, prosecutors said they were no longer going to argue attempted kidnapping, attempted arson and aiding and abetting sex trafficking as liability for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ racketeering conspiracy charge.

See the post below:

Peeps react as prosecutors drop charges in Diddy case

In the comments, several peeps speculated that Diddy would be acquitted and set free, while others shared that they had not removed the entirety of the sex trafficking charges.

Here are some of the comments:

@ginamilan_ said:

“I called it. Everyone who turned on him and wanted him taken down—pathetic. SDNY couldn’t prove RICO because they’re corrupt and useless. Total bums.”

@suayrez cheered:

“Briane Steele might be the best lawyer out here.”

@CJPullUp asked:

“How do you get it wrong while posting the document?”

@CarmellaBigBarb argued:

“This is very misleading! And people will run with this and believe this is true! And think that man is getting out! Please read things for yourself people! And not a misleading headline! You have the documents in front of you and you still got it wrong smh 🤦‍♀️”

@HoyBoy60662029 said:

“Diddy moon walking out of federal court a free man.”

