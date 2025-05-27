Rapper Kid Cudi claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs broke into his L.A. mansion and tampered with Christmas gifts while he was away with Cassie Ventura

“He messed with my dog,” Cudi recounted of the chilling 2011 break-in tied to his brief relationship with Diddy’s ex-girlfriend

Cudi’s testimony has since set social media abuzz, with several rappers, including Young Thug and Kanye West, taking swipes at him

Rapper Kid Cudi, also known as Scott Mescudi, was brought in as a state witness to testify during the ongoing trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the Manhattan federal jury.

Kid Cudi was spotted leaving federal court after testifying in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial in New York. Image: Timothy A. Clary

Source: Getty Images

The music mogul is facing a string of charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

The trial is now in its second week and is expected to last at least eight weeks.

Kid Cudi testifies in Diddy trial, reveals shocking details

Kid Cudi pulled a shocker when he told the court that the music mogul broke into his Los Angeles mega-mansion after learning about his affair with Cassie Ventura.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ventura dated for over a decade before calling it quits.

However, Ventura has it that Combs threatened to take revenge and hurt her and Kid Cudi after he found out about their new affair.

Kid Cudi told the court that in 2011, the music mogul broke into his house and opened his Christmas gifts meant for his family.

Kid Cudi also noted that his dog was shut in the bathroom during the 2011 incident 'he messed with my dog.'

However, the rapper claims that he was out with Ventura at the Sunset Marquis hotel at the time of the incident.

Kid Cudi also added that his sleek Porsche was firebombed a few weeks after the break-in.

Stars speak out on Kid Cudi's explosive testimony

The rapper's testimony has since received thousands of comments and reactions online.

Several celebrities have since shared their two cents. Celebrated rapper Young Thug took a swipe at Kid Cudi and accused him of being a "rat."

On the other hand, Glassea Malone felt that the rapper shouldn’t have said anything.

Taking to X, Kanye West made his feelings known. The controversial rapper said he wished Cudi hadn’t testified during the ongoing trial.

During these difficult times, he also sent love and prayers to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

However, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team wants the court to ignore Kid Cudi’s testimony. Combs’ legal team believes the testimony was unfounded.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ $20,000 Demand

Kid Cudi’s testimony comes barely a week after Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina, dropped another bombshell during her testimony.

She revealed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs demanded $20,000 to recoup the money he had invested in Cassie’s career.

Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina, was seen outside the federal court in New York. Image: John Lamparsk

Source: Getty Images

Regina told the courts that the demands came after the star found out about Kid Cudi’s relationship with Cassie.

She has it that the demand also came after Cassie had sent her a letter telling her how Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was not happy with her affair.

She also noted violent threats from the rapper.

Another celebrity named in Diddy's trial

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that another celebrity was named as a person of interest in the music mogul's scandal.

The celebrated star was mentioned during Dawn Richard’s testimony. He revealed that the rapper was present during some of the parties.

