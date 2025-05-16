Diddy trial exposes shocking details as ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura reveals disturbing facts about the rapper’s infamous freak-offs, including STIs and bribery to silence victims

Usher’s name surfaced amid the trial with allegations of hidden herpes lawsuits from former partners, raising eyebrows across social media

Fans reacted with disgust and disbelief, flooding platforms with comments about the scandal’s disturbing nature and the growing list of Hollywood names involved

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trial in the US is opening a can of worms. The world has its jaws on the floor as the music mogul's ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, shares details about their famous freak-offs.

Usher allegedly name-dropped in Diddy trial

The world has been waiting patiently for Hollywood celebrities' names to be dragged into the ongoing Diddy trial. The award-winning rapper and music executive who was arrested last year is facing several charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in freak-offs.

The trial has been making headlines as Cassie, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, takes to the stand to share shocking details about the freak-offs. According to a post shared on X by @BreannaMorello, new details revealed that the freak-offs, which were organised by Diddy, allegedly resulted in the contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes. Cassie even confirmed that she got mouth sores after the freak-off, but never disclosed that she got STIS.

Per a video shared on X by the same user, an escort, Jonathan Oddi, who was hired for Diddy's freak-offs, revealed that Diddy paid him a R5 million bribe to keep quiet after contracting an STI during the freak-offs.

Meanwhile, Usher's name also popped up during the STI conversation. Per the trending post, the singer, who is one of Diddy's closest associates and friends, was sued by three sexual partners after they claimed they contracted herpes from him. The lawsuits allegedly vanished into thin air. Read the full post below:

Fans weigh in on viral post

Social media users seemed disgusted by the details from Diddy's freak-offs. Many joked that they felt dirty just from listening to Cassie's testimony.

@DogRightGirl said:

"I need a shower after reading this post."

@sonic_blue_eyes commented:

"I have a headache now thank you haha."

@sungames19 wrote:

"I thought Usher trafficked J Beiber to Diddy?"

@TheRealPikayla added:

"Seems herpes would be the least of their worries. 😳"

@youareurownplug said:

"I may have contracted herpes from this post."

@kate_p45 noted:

"Ew! Hollywood is beyond disturbing."

@Vitamvivere_1 wrote:

"More names being revealed to the Diddy list, keep them coming."

@boohissyfit2 said:

"Ewwww, most of Hollywood has herpes! You reap what you sow & nobody’s above the law. Nobody! 0%"

Cassie's husband leaves court after her testimony

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that internet users worldwide sent messages of support to Alex Fine after he left the Diddy court case following his wife Cassie’s testimony.

The trial, which is expected to produce several twists and turns, has begun in New York as the music mogul faces charges of sexual trafficking and assault.

