Internet users worldwide sent messages of support to Alex Fine after he left the Diddy court case following his wife Cassie’s testimony.

Fine’s wife and recording artist Cassie was the ex-girlfriend of Diddy and one of the reported victims of his sexual abuse that has blighted the hip-hop icon’s career.

Alex Fine left court after his wife Cassie delivered a shocking testimony during the Diddy criminal case. Image: John Lamparski and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

The trial, which is expected to produce several twists and turns, has begun in New York as the music mogul faces charges of sexual trafficking and assault.

Alex Fine listened to Cassie’s jaw-dropping testimony

Watch Fine leave court in the video below:

As Cassie took to the stand, the recording artist spoke about the ‘freak offs’ between her and Diddy, who spent his 55th birthday in jail.

Cassie and Diddy were on and off for 11 years after the mogul met her when the singer was 19 years old and starting her career in the music industry.

Cassie delivered an unveiling testimony in court, according to the Instagram post below:

Despite Diddy claiming that he was in love with Cassie, sordid details of their relationship have since come to light, while a video of him assaulting her in a hotel has gone viral.

Hip-hop icon Diddy and Cassie were together for 11 years. Image: Samir Hussein.

Fans feel for Alex Fine

Netizens around the world offered their support to Fine, saying they could not imagine the feelings that he must be going through, while Diddy’s family has shown their support.

Babystrady said Fine must be going through a lot:

“That must be so hard for him to listen to 😢.”

Dionfermin said Fine must be strong:

“He gave her the strength to leave. Now he has to be strong for her again.”

Stephy015 said Fine heard things he did not want to:

“I know that man found out some things he had NOOOOO idea about till todayyyy.”

Lisabonelli1 sent prayers:

“Watching his very pregnant wife, mother to his two daughters, relive this horror show takes nerves of steel. Prayers up for this family.”

Phillyiris said Fine must be furious:

“So sad, I am sure he wishes he could get his hands on Diddy! What he did was horrific! Her man knows, I am sure he just needed to take a break, he adores her!!!”

Dianacogmon sent well wishes:

"Sending Prayers to Cassie's husband. It must be hard to listen to it. Please stay strong. Support your wife!! 🙏 💯”

Singnecieb shared their view:

“People forget that he knew most of the things going on before he started his relationship with Cassie. He was the one who convinced her to leave Diddy, and allegedly, he was the one who convinced her to file the suit against him. So, trust me, he knew it all; however, that's still his wife, and I'm sure it's heartbreaking to hear it all again.”

Stacey1445 supports Fine:

“He is the best husband!!”

Missanonyymus admires Fine:

“That's a strong man, Savanah! ❤️👏👏👏.”

Sarahann.f thanked Fine:

“So glad Cassie has her prince now—especially after everything she went through. She truly deserves peace, love, and safety.”

