US Hip Hop legend Diddy is turning to God as his trial on serious charges kicked off on Monday, 12 May

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of pretending

Diddy's family attended court when proceedings commenced on Monday 12 May in New York City

Diddy appeared in court with a Bible. Image: MEGA

Source: Getty Images

United States Hip Hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is turning to God as his highly anticipated trial, where he’s facing several serious charges, kicked off. Diddy was spotted reading the Holy Bible in court, much like South African music executive Nota Baloyi, who also faced serious charges.

Diddy reads Bible in court as trial commences

TMZ reported that the Victory rapper clutched a Bible in court on Monday, 12 May and read a few scriptures before trial proceedings kicked off. TMZ shared the update on its official X account. The post was captioned:

“Diddy Reading Bible in Courtroom During His Federal Trial in NYC “

Peeps react to Diddy reading a Bible in court

In the comments, peeps weighed in on Diddy reading a Bible in court. Several social media users argued that Diddy was putting on a show for the jury, while others argued that it was proof that jail had changed him. Popular cleric, Bishop TD Jakes, also caught some strays.

Here are some of the reactions:

@2lakil remarked:

“When he gets out, he is going to put out a gospel album.”

@TherealLiaHardy said:

“Using the word of God as a shield won't help him. He knows we know, and God knows it's all fake.”

@IBfromTheSC argued:

“First, he grows a beard and quits dying his hair, so he comes looking like an old man, and now he’s pulled out the Lord’s Word. Surely the jury won’t fall for these charades.”

@EGMallory1 joked:

“Diddy’s flipping through the Bible in court—guess he’s searching for the Book of Slippery, Chapter 1, Verse 000: ‘And lo, the baby oil shall set thee free’?”

@mzgta_346 questioned:

“Did TD Jakes tell him to bring that prop into the courtroom, because Diddy surely doesn't go to church?”

@CS56582359 said:

“Perhaps a decision that should have been made about 30 years ago? ☝🏻”

Diddy read the Holy Bible before court proceedings started. Image: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Diddy's family attends court in support

Meanwhile, Diddy, who wore a sweater over a collared shirt, wasn't alone in court as his family attended proceedings on Monday, 12 May.

His children arrived at the courthouse in New York City walking hand-in-hand. Diddy's mom, Janice, also attended the trial and wore sunglasses.

While the trial has just begun, there have already been twists and turns.

If convicted on all counts, Diddy faces a life sentence. The trial is expected to last eight weeks.

Diddy blamed for TD Jakes' resignation

Briefly News reported that Diddy was blamed after Bishop T.D. Jakes stepped down as lead pastor at The Potter’s House.

Jakes announced his decision to step down as the head pastor of the megachurch he founded in 1996 during a church service on Sunday, 27 April.

He announced that his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and his son-in-law, Toure Roberts, will take over as lead pastors starting in July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News