Nota Baloyi is expected back in court on Valentine's Day in a case involving Itumeleng Bokaba

Ahead of his scheduled court appearance, Baloyi explained why he was holding a Bible in Randburg Magistrate's Court

Mzansi exploded with mixed reactions to Nota Baloyi's explanation

Nota Baloyi explained why he carried a Bible in court in January. Image: lavidaNOTA

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi is known for anything but his Christian faith. Lavida Nota, born Nhamulo Baloyi, explained why he was holding a Bible when he last made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court related to assault charges brought forward by actress Itumeleng Bokaba.

Nota Baloyi shares why he was holding Bible in court

Before his next court appearance on Valentine’s Day, Nota Baloyi took to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account and explained why he had a Bible when he appeared at Randburg Magistrate’s Court in January.

He said he had to hold his Bible because it couldn’t fit in his pockets. He added that before stepping into the dock, he had read the book of 'Proverbs'. Nota Baloyi told his followers:

“My bible couldn’t fit in my pockets…Was reading the book of Proverbs again!”

Nota's explanation sparks mixed reactions

South Africans filled the comments section with mixed reactions. Some found Nota’s explanation relatable and shared instances when they turned to the book of Proverbs for comfort and wisdom. Others pointed out that Nota was a former shadow of himself and that the numerous lawsuits had humbled him. Concerned X users wished Nota well ahead of his appearance in court on 14 February 2025. Here are some of the comments:

@Sbusiso_Rza explained:

“The book of wisdom written by the wisest King Solomon, I often meditate on proverbs, especially if I'm seeking profound wisdom and knowledge.”

@Khangale22 said:

“That book emphasizes the importance of trusting in God, seeking wisdom, fearing the Lord, honouring Him with our resources, and embracing discipline and correction.”

@Tokzen_Gardner observed:

“Life can really humble a person, from swearing the police on the streets to holding a bible in court 🙏🏾. Hopefully you learned something from it.”

@nk_nkagele said:

“You’re going back to court on the 14th? All the best.”

@keramokoma joked:

“Looking like a struggle icon lol.”

@Chinyekete said:

“Should have read it before the alleged crime.”

@immortal_step asked:

“How does it feel to know that you might be away for at least a decade, regardless of your guilt?”

Nota Baloyi is expected back in court on Valentine's Day. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Nota Baloyi imprisoned for contempt of court

Nota Baloyi faces the prospect of a long time behind bars. Briefly News previously reported how the music exec had a taste of life in the slammer when he was imprisoned for contempt of court.

Baloyi served a 60-day sentence at the Leeuwkop Prison beginning Thursday, 7 November 2024. Nota was imprisoned for damaging allegations he made against K.O, his brother Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli and the rest of AKA's friends when the Sim Dope rapper got murdered.

Nota Baloyi describes life behind bars

However, life behind bars was a breeze for Nota Baloyi. Briefly News reported how Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub called his friends in prison to look out for Nota.

In an interview, Nota Baloyi explained how after being locked up, Jub Jub would often speak to him. Life behind bars must have been for Nota because, after his release, he even claimed that he was missing his friends from prison.

