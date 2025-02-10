ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has been criticised for his response to an Afrikaans woman on X

The businesswoman said she would be taking up Donald Trump's offer and moving to United States

Social media users accused Mashaba of showing no compassion, saying that he really has changed

Herman Mashaba has been criticised for his response to an Afrikaan businesswoman. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Herman Mashaba has been roasted online and accused of having no sympathy.

South Africans are not happy with the ActionSA leader after he replied to a South African businesswoman on X (formerly Twitter).

Mashaba responded to the woman’s social media post where she tweeted about taking up Donald Trump’s offer to Afrikaaners to move to the United States of America.

Businesswoman vows to take up Trump’s offer

In her tweet, the Afrikaans businesswoman who said that she employs 19 people, tweeted that she would be moving to the USA because she ‘was hated in her own country simply for being born white.’

She added that she wasn’t sure how the asylum process would work, describing it as being scary. While her tweet drew mixed reactions, it was Mashaba’s comment that became a huge talking point.

South Africans criticise Mashaba for comment

The ActionSA leader’s reply was met with criticism by many, who accused him of having no sympathy for the woman.

@Richard_Spoor said:

“Herman, you have become a truly awful person. It is sad.”

@wonder_sylvia added:

“Nothing sincere about you lately.”

@DaanBarnard stated:

“You sound jealous.”

@peterxbaker said:

“What a disgrace you've become.”

@mullerie added:

“How unkind you have become.”

@michaelfarleyza stated:

“Wow. You are a piece of work.”

@pavlovs_khat vented:

“No respect, empathy or compassion for his potential voters. What a complete and utter disgrace, Herman. Sies.”

@dpreston71 said:

“Herman Mashaba, you stoop to a new low. I am seriously disappointed. I believed you were a unifier that South Africa desperately needed. However, you are repeating the Apartheid cycle. Shame on who you are becoming. We all need to build unity. No one is greater or lesser.”

@MikeVanderVeen4 added:

“I honestly thought you were better than this.”

AfriForum says Afrikaaners are going nowhere

In a related article, lobby group Afriforum distanced itself from United States President Donald Trump's executive order.

Trump extended refugee status to Afrikaners and said the South African government is discriminating against them.

Briefly News reported that Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel said Afrikaners want to stay and build the country.

