A courtroom sketch of American rapper Diddy has gone viral after the image showed how the music mogul has aged since his arrest

Hip-hop icon Diddy is facing criminal charges for sexual trafficking and assault, including a matter against his former girlfriend and recording artist, Cassie

Netizens reacted on social media to laugh at the picture, saying the 55-year-old is feeling the effects of being away from a life of luxury

Internet users worldwide could not hide their amusement after a courtroom sketch of Diddy was released online following his appearance in his criminal court case in New York.

The 55-year-old hip-hop icon is facing charges of sexual trafficking and assault following allegations from several witnesses, such as recording artist Cassie.

A courtroom sketch of hip-hop icon Diddy has gone viral. Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images and MEGA/GC Images.

Diddy’s case has been anticipated by fans around the world after several headline twists about his personal life popped up, including the video of him reportedly assaulting Cassie.

Diddy’s case set to deliver several bombshells

Take a look at the sketch in the tweet below:

Ahead of the court proceedings, Diddy’s children, mother and other close members of his family presented a unified front at the New York court but remained tight-lipped.

The 55-year-old rapper’s personal life has been the subject of much speculation after sordid details of what happens at his parties arose, along with sexual assault claims.

Cassie testified about her relationship with Diddy, according to the tweet below:

Celebrities such as Jay Z, Beyonce and Naomi Campbell have all been linked with the allegations about Diddy while several have spoken out against the Last Night hitmaker.

Diddy’s actions have divided several fans with some remaining loyal to the music icon while others, including talk show host Wendy Williams, said he needs to be punished.

Diddy's children arrived together at his criminal court case in New York. Image: John Lamparski.

Netizens worldwide react to the courtroom sketch of Diddy

Internet users worldwide reacted by laughing at the sketch of Diddy, while some said the picture was accurate as the rapper is feeling the effects of his age.

Sarcasm501 asked a question:

“Why didn't they just use an iPhone camera?”

Update1page is shocked:

“Diddy really changed.”

Suayrez is not surprised:

“It's probably an accurate depiction when you don't have access to stylists, trainers and dealing with the nonstop stress of Rikers.”

Josettecaruso said Diddy will complain:

“Diddy isn’t going to like that.”

StudyDragonsNFT made a joke:

“You can tell unc hasn’t seen a drop of baby oil in months.”

Pablonjelly made a note:

“At first I thought this was Bill Cosby, same difference.”

Kutaa__Kala said the sketch was accurate:

“This sketch art was very good.”

XaraHaxa said the artist could have done better:

“He’s not very attractive to begin with, but that’s harsh. Is his hair grey now?”

Magafirearmstec is curious:

“Is that what Diddy looks like with his glasses off?”

BtvVeil called Ddiddy a loser:

“Bro looks like he lost the trial and the fight with Father Time.”

Fans slam Diddy for reading a bible in court

As reported by Briefly News, netizens worldwide threw shade at American rapper Diddy for reading a bible during his criminal court case in New York.

Diddy is facing charges of sexual trafficking and assault after serious revelations arose about his personal life, which include claims of sexual misconduct.

