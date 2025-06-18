Tyler Perry is being sued by actor Derek Dixon, who is accusing him of sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation

As the story went viral, 50 Cent seemingly comforted Tyler Perry and warned him about Katt Williams

Several netizens saw through 50 Cent and warned Tyler Perry not to fall for his tricks, while others praised Katt Williams

50 Cent took a subtle jab at Tyler Perry amid serious allegations. Image: Leon Bennett, Bruce Glikas

Source: Instagram

50 Cent reacted to news that fellow filmmaker Tyler Perry, who is being sued for an eye-popping $260 million, approximately R4 billion, by an actor in one of his productions.

As the internet continues to weigh in on the allegations against Perry by The Oval actor Derek Dixon, rapper turned filmmaker 50 Cent has joined the chat. The Get Rich or Die Trying rapper, who has found amusement in fellow hip hop mogul Diddy’s legal woes, took a subtle dig at Tyler Perry, who hogged headlines for allegedly making unwanted and inappropriate advances towards one of his actors.

50 Cent takes a subtle jab at Tyler Perry

50 Cent took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, and shared an AI-generated picture of comedian Katt Williams laughing. In the caption, the rapper born Curtis Jackson, seemingly comforted Tyler Perry, reassuring him that the lawsuit had no legal merit. He advised Perry to focus instead on Katt Williams. The I Get Money rapper suggested that Katt Williams would capitalise on Tyler Perry’s legal woes. The post was captioned:

“Tyler that case bs don’t worry about that, worry about this 🥷🏾 here! 🤦‍♂️He’s gonna have a field day with this ish.”

Fans react as 50 Cent mocks Tyler Perry

In the comments, peeps pointed out how, almost everyone Katt Williams name-dropped in his Shannon Sharpe interview has had legal issues. Others saw right through 50 Cent and argued that he wasn’t being sincere.

Here are some of the reactions:

ant_bassador claimed:

“Every dude Katt Williams talked about on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, got sued afterwards.”

pain_2_glory declared:

“😂😂 Katt hasn’t been wrong since 2025 started.”

philly_k11 said:

“In other words, everyone owes Katt Williams an apology? Because so far, everyone he’s spoken on is either arrested, facing wild allegations, or you’ve even started looking at them differently.”

masterpiece_diva suggested:

“They only messing with him because the BET awards were a success and he made the comment about making blacks millionaires. I saw it coming.”

nightmaregabby1313 advised:

“@tylerperry don’t trust this guy 50 right here, he needs you more than you think. I won’t be surprised if he orchestrated this. This guy is too much of a business man and everything he touches he wants to dominate. He is using your weak spot as leverage to get into global film distribution. Watch this guy because he will exploit your situation as much as Katt. 😄”

