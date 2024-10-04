Who are Katt Williams' parents? Discover his family history and origins

Katt Williams is a comedy legend who has entertained audiences since the 1990s. Recently, he has been trending online for his interview with Shannon Sharpe on his YouTube podcast Club Shay Shay, where he discussed the entertainment industry and his family. Fans and critics alike are now curious about Katt Williams' parents and family background.

John Cornell Williams and Brenda Louise's son, Katt. Photo: Donald Kravitz, J.Sciulli/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In addition to being a stand-up comedian, Katt Williams is an actor, producer, rapper, philanthropist, and businessman. He is famous as Money Mike in Friday After Next and appeared in Nick Cannon's music video Gigolo in 2003. With critically acclaimed stand-up specials like Great America and World War III attributed to his name, the entertainer is a formidable force in Hollywood.

Profile summary

Full name Micah Sierra "Katt" Williams Nickname Katt Williams Gender Male Date of birth 2 September 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 66 kg (145 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Brenda Louise Father John Cornell Williams Marital status Divorced Siblings 2 Ex-wife Quadirah Locus, Eboni Gray Children 10 School Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, Colonel High School Profession Stand-up comedian, rapper, actor, producer and entrepreneur Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Who are Katt Williams' parents?

Katt Williams' parents' names are John Cornell Williams and Brenda Louise. They live a private life, and much is not known about them. In his interview at Club Shay Shay, Katt said he had two younger siblings from his parents and were religious. He said:

I appreciate my parents even though I could not live within the religious framework they have set up....my father is very religious, and I am not.

Katt Williams' parents' nationality

As per reports, they are American nationals with African-American ancestry. Despite not being among the richest families in town, Katt Williams' mom and dad had a large family in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.

Facts about Katt Williams' parents. Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Katt Williams' birth name?

The It's Pimpin Pimpin star's birth name is Micah Sierra "Katt" Williams. His parents raised him in Dayton, Ohio.

Where was Katt Williams born and raised?

He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on 2 September 1971. He is 53 years old as of 2024.

How was Katt Williams raised?

He was raised in a strict Jehovah's Witness household. As a child, his parents took him on missionary trips to Haiti for 18 months. Because of his Christian background, he attended one of the best high schools in town.

Williams demonstrated exceptional intelligence, reading fluently at age three and allegedly being accepted into college at seven. He had a high IQ as a child. He told Willie D. Live:

I was accepted to college before 12 and probably read more than 10,000 books...I was more advanced than your average normal kid.

What happened to Katt Williams and his father?

John Cornell Williams, Katt Williams' father, had an altercation and several disagreements with him because of their different religious beliefs. At Club Shay Shay, he said:

If you say that my family is very religious, just say I'm not...so anything I will do will not fall out of the guidelines. We were two men at it...we cannot sleep comfortably around each other...somebody could have not made it and we both understood that was all bad.

Comedian Katt Williams during his Conspiracy Theory Tour at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis

Source: Getty Images

He also told Shannon he left because he did not want to live a double life and did not want to embarrass his family. As a result, he moved to Florida alone at 13 and faced tough times, being homeless and sleeping in parks. He sold items on the street and performed in a travelling circus to survive.

Katt Williams' upbringing shaped his unique perspective and fueled his rise as a brilliant comedian and actor. This challenging period helped him become strong and independent. He developed his comedy skills and eventually became successful.

The stand-up comedian says leaving home saved his life because he could not be himself with his family.

Has Katt Williams ever been married?

Reportedly, he has been married twice. His first marriage was to Quadirah Locus, with whom he had a son named Micah. Williams' second marriage was to Eboni Gray, but their union was brief, lasting only from 2010 to 2011.

Why did Katt Williams adopt so many kids?

He adopted seven children to shield them from foster care. As published on Howard Stern's website, after his difficult childhood, he promised himself he would help others if he succeeded in comedy, as revealed in his interview with Howard Stern.

However, during a conversation with Sharpe, he quickly noted that the children he is raising have parents. As published in The Shade Room, in his words:

You have to understand that all of the kids I’m raising, at this point, they have fathers. They have a mother. I’m a different person — I’m raising you. And so that needs to be done with the other — respect for the others — that put work in as well.

Katt Williams during HBO & AEG Live's The Comedy Festival - Comic Relief 2006 - Show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Comedian Katt's life has caught media attention, and many have tried to know more about his family. Below are some questions fans ask and the best answer:

Where is Katt Williams' family from? They are American nationals from Dayton, Ohio.

They are American nationals from Dayton, Ohio. Are Katt Williams' parents alive? Allegedly they are, but their relationship with their son is strained.

Allegedly they are, but their relationship with their son is strained. What is Katt Williams' parents' religion? They practice Christianity under the Jehovah's Witness denomination.

They practice Christianity under the Jehovah's Witness denomination. Where is Katt Williams' hometown? He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Why did Katt Williams leave his family? He left home at 13 due to religious disagreements with his family.

He left home at 13 due to religious disagreements with his family. What is Katt Williams' IQ level? As published on Dr. Hermanie Pierre's Instagram page, the comedian's IQ was reportedly measured at 163, making him a genius.

Although Katt Williams' parents live a private life, their son's success in the entertainment industry has put them in the spotlight. While they do not have a smooth relationship with their son, his childhood challenges shaped him into what he is today.

