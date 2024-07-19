Meet Brock Purdy's dad and mom, Shawn and Carrie Purdy

Brock Purdy has enjoyed an incredible journey from being the "irrelevant" pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a regular starter for the San Francisco 49ers at quarterback. This remarkable turnaround would not have been possible without the steadfast support of Brock Purdy's parents, Shawn and Carrie Purdy.

Brock Purdy and his parents, Shawn and Carrie Purdy. Photo: Chris Unger on Getty Images, @brock.purdy13 on Instagram (modified by author)

Shawn Purdy is a native Floridian, while his wife Carrie is originally a Californian. At some point, Brock Purdy's parents' ages and experiences helped them decide to reside permanently in Phoenix, Arizona. Their three children, Whitney, Brock, and Chubba, were raised there.

Who is Brock Purdy's dad?

Shawn Purdy was a former right-handed baseball player, but more importantly, he is the father of National Football League quarterback Brock. He began his journey at Valencia Community College and later moved through several colleges.

What does Shawn Purdy do for a living?

Shawn is a retired baseball player and businessman. The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him multiple times, including in 1987. Brock's father later signed with the California Angels as a relief pitcher in the minor leagues for several organisations. These included partners of the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Fast facts on Brock Purdy's parents. Photo: @ShawnPurdy16 on X (modified by author)

His career spanned eight seasons, showcasing a strong ERA of 4.17 and notable achievements like a standout 1997 season with the Richmond Braves.

Having played minor league baseball for teams, Shawn sought Phoenix's athletic programs for his kids. According to NBC Sports Bay Area interview, Shawn said the following:

Being a family of faith, I'm like maybe I got injured back in the day to prepare us for this moment, I don't know, I also know it was nice to hear from people that were giving me timetables and telling me to be patient with the process.

Who is Brock Purdy's mother?

Brock Purdy's mom's name is Carrie. While her husband imparted their children's athletic prowess, she energised her family. This is according to Clutch Points.

The young athlete once mentioned that his mom keeps the family on their toes, and he often has to tell her to chill. Her presence balanced her disciplinarian husband's approach, fostering an environment for their son to thrive both on and off the field.

Who are Brock Purdy's siblings?

His siblings are Whitney and Chubba; their parents raised them in the middle-class town of Gilbert, about 25 miles southeast of Phoenix. They are also sports lovers and excelled in softball and football at Southeastern University and the University of Nebraska, respectively.

Whitney, the oldest of the three siblings, played collegiate softball, while Chubba recently signed to play football at The University of Nevada. Sportskeeda noted that Brock's rise to prominence was aided by his parents. He earned several accolades for his leadership skills at Gatorade's Football Academy and Iowa State University.

In February 2024, Brock's parents witnessed a great moment in his career as he helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the final of Super Bowl LVIII. The team lost the championship, but Brock praised his parents for believing in him, even though he came last in the draft pick.

Frequently asked questions

Brock might be famous, but his parents have always been the driving force behind his popularity. As a result, several questions have been raised concerning Purdy's family. Below are some of them and the best answers given:

What are Brock Purdy's parents' names? The quarterback's mom and dad are Carrie and Shawn Purdy.

Did Brock Purdy's dad play in the NFL? Shawn Purdy did not play in the NFL but played baseball in the minor leagues.

What do Brock Purdy's parents do for work? They are serial entrepreneurs with several businesses of their own.

How did Brock Purdy meet his wife? They met as students at Iowa State and got engaged in July 2023.

Brock Purdy's dad and mother have consistently guided their son's journey to the National Football League. Theirs is a family representing love and support for achieving every member's dreams. From Phoenix to NFL stadiums, their unwavering presence has made them his strongest cheerleaders.

