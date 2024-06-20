Meet Holly Campbell, Dan Campbell's wife and better half

When people go through life, they often look forward to partnering with another human who motivates and helps them become a better version of themselves. This is what Dan Campbell's wife has been doing throughout her husband's time as a player in the NFL and now that he is a coach.

Dan Campbell and his wife, Holly. Photo: @champagneathletics on Instagram, Nic Antaya on Getty Images (modified by author)

Dan Campbell has actively participated in the National Football League for over two decades since his drafting in 1999. As much as he has been credited for being a solid addition to every team he has been with, he often praises his wife, Holly Campbell, for his exploits.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Allen Campbell Nickname Dantallica, The Dude, MC/DC (Motor City Dan Campbell) Gender Male Date of birth 13 April 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Clifton, Texas, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'5" in (196 cm) Weight 265 lbs (120 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Betty Campbell Father Larry Campbell Marital status Married Wife Holly Campbell Children Two School Glen Rose High School College/University Texas A&M University Profession Former National Football League player, current head coach of the Detroit Lions Career highlight Super Bowl champion (XLIV) Teams (player) As a player: New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints Net worth $10 million

Who is Dan Campbell's wife?

Détroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's wife is Holly Campbell, and they formed a partnership that has been going on for over two decades.

Fast facts on Dan Campbell. Photo: Nic Antaya on Getty Images (modified by author)

When did Dan Campbell get married?

Dan Campbell's wife Holly's wedding with the coach happened in 1999, the same year her husband was drafted into the NFL. Dan began his journey into professional football with the New York Giants, and Holly stood by his side.

She provided the resilience and motivation he required to navigate the challenges of the NFL. This marriage, formed when Dan was building his football career, has become the foundation for their family and future endeavours.

What does Holly Campbell do for a living?

Holly prefers a private life devoid of media paparazzi, so no one knows what she does for a living. However, an indisputable fact about Dan Campbell's family is that she is at the heart of it.

Over the years, the lovebirds have welcomed two children into their home. Dan Campbell's children, Cody and Piper, are growing to experience the sporting enthusiasm their father radiates and their mother's supportive aura in everything they do.

The coach played professional football for several teams for about a decade. He was renowned for his versatility and leadership on and off the field. He began his career immediately after being drafted by the New York Giants as the 79th pick in the third round of 1999. He was one of the team's infield players in the 2000 Super Bowl appearance.

Holly Campbell's children, Cody and Piper. Photo: @pipercampbell.16 on Instagram (modified by author)

Transitioning to the Dallas Cowboys amid injury setbacks, Campbell's mentorship and blocking skills were great additions to the team, but he soon moved on to join the Detroit Lions. He displayed tremendous performance and garnered his best-receiving stats despite injuries.

The last year of his active playing days was spent with his former coach at the Cowboys and Giants, Sean Payton, at the New Orleans Saints. Campbell's injuries were becoming incessant, and he finally gave in by retiring, but he is remembered for his legacy of dedication and perseverance.

How much does Dan Campbell make as a coach?

He reportedly makes around $4 million yearly as the Detroit Lions coach. He signed a six-year contract with the team in 2021, but this did not come on a platter, as he had garnered over a decade's worth of coaching experience before his employment.

Dan Campbell's coaching journey started with the Miami Dolphins in 2010. He moved up the ranks a year later to become the team's tight ends coach. He was promoted to interim head coach in 2015 and guided the team to a respectable five wins.

Head coach Dan, his wife, and their graduating daughter, Piper. Photo: @pipercampbell.16 on Instagram, Quinn Harris on Getty Images

He joined the New Orleans Saints in 2016 as one of Sean Payton's assistant coaches and took the opportunity to finetune his coaching experience. He finally took charge of the Detroit Lions as head coach. In a press statement at the club, he was full of praise for his wife; he said:

I have to thank a lot of people, OK? First and foremost, my wife, Holly. We've been married for over 20 years. She's been my rock, man. She's moved with me, she tells me exactly how it is — in a good way — well not always in a good way, but my point is, she's going to let me know exactly what she thinks, and that's a good thing.

Frequently asked questions?

Since Dan Campbell stepped into the limelight, there have been several inquiries into his life and marriage. Here are some questions people ask and the best answers given:

Does Dan Campbell have a wife? He does, and her name is Holly.

Where did Dan Campbell meet his wife? The lovebirds reportedly met as students at Texas A&M University and have been together for almost three decades.

Was Dan Campbell in the military? He is not the Dan Campbell with military experience. That Dan is a movie producer, director, and writer.

Dan Campbell's wife has proven to be his steadfast support system. Together, they have built an enviable family life with their two children.

