Who are Blake Corum's parents? Meet James and Christina Corum

Blake Nolan Corum is a famous American footballer who plays for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League. Before his draft into the NFL in 2024, he reportedly threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Detroit Tigers baseball game at Comerica Park. Having won the hearts of many football fans, interests have been drawn into who his parents are, though Blake Corum's parents' photos are rarely seen online.

Profile summary

Full name Blake Nolan Corum Nickname Blake the Great, The Funk Master Gender Male Date of birth 25 November 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Marshall, Virginia, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" in (173 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Mother Christina Corum Father James Corum Siblings Three sisters (Skye, Starr, Rainn) Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Makiah Shipp School St. Vincent Pallotti, Saint Frances Academy College/University Michigan Profession National Football League player Year of draft 2024 Pick 83 Round 3 Club Los Angeles Rams (2024–present) Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

Who are Blake Corum’s parents?

The running back's parents are James and Christina Corum. The lovers are different in their involvement in sporting activities but manage this dynamic to cater to their children's needs according to their respective strengths.

Blake Corum's dad was a former National Football League player in the 1980s. As a sports legend, his influence over the NFL player's sporting prowess cannot be understated.

James Corum's NFL career was notable in the 1980s when he played for the Los Angeles Rams and was renowned for his incredible skill. His experience significantly impacted Blake's career, culminating in success.

Blake Corum's mom, Christina Corum, was his athletic mentor. Despite being a housewife, she provided the necessary emotional support that aided his sports career.

Where do Blake Corum's parents live?

In November 2021, Blake Corum's parents reportedly became proud owners of a new house in Warrenton, VA. According to the papers, the NFL player's grandfather previously owned the house, and his parents already lived there. They eventually raised the funds to buy the house and took over the deed.

Where does Blake Corum come from?

Blake Corum's nationality is American, and he was born and raised in Virginia, United States of America.

More so, Blake Corum's ethnicity is also reportedly mixed due to his parentage. His father is African-American, while his mother is white.

Did Blake Corum grow up on a farm?

Blake Corum's family lived in a small town in Marshall, Virginia. The environment also greatly influenced the NFL player's character. The family's residence in Marshall included a horse farm managed by Blake's maternal grandfather, David Pierce.

The farm is the property of the deceased Jack Kent Cooke. The NFL player loves the farmhouse so much that he tattooed The Red House on his left arm. During an interview session he granted, he said the following:

I was never inside. I liked growing up there, just because I felt like I was by myself. No one's going to bother you.

His mother, in a separate interview, corroborated the statement. She said the following:

This kid probably was in middle school and he was like, 'I'm going to buy that farm, mom. There are certain things he's dreamed of that motivate him and keep him going. His great memories, a lot of them are from the farm. He would go outside and jump on a mower. He loved looking for frogs down by the creek.

How many siblings does Blake Corum have?

Blake Corum’s siblings are three girls: Skye, Starr, and Rainn. Like him, the girls are athletes. Skye was a record holder in softball at Fauquier High School before playing for Virginia State University. Starr is a cheerleader at Fauquier High, while Rainn is a high school volleyball player.

The siblings share a strong bond that reflects the supportive environment facilitated by their parents.

Aside from his football ambition, Blake Corum's parents have also inspired him with an entrepreneurial spirit. He owns three homes and an apartment complex in partnership with his father. He also improves his net worth by using his name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights.

