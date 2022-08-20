Who is Nompumelelo Mchiza? Age, children, husband, P.O.B, ethnicity, pictures

Nompumelelo Mchiza is a South African member of the royal family. She is famous for being the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's fifth wife. King Zwelithini was the head of the Zulu nation between 1968 and 2021, and he took over the throne after his father's death in 1968. Evidently, Mchiza's fame has everything to do with the throne. Nonetheless, how much is there to her that is not publicly known?

Nompumelelo Mchiza was born to a relatively affluent family, and her marriage to the king did more than make her famous. Her marriage to the king was mired by controversy because the king defied the odds by selecting her. Nevertheless, she lives up to her name. One would describe her as visionary and composed. Nompumelelo's biography explains why.

Nompumelelo Mchiza's profile summary and bio

Full name Nompumelelo Mchiza Gender Gender Date of birth 14th January 1973 Age 49 years old as of August 2022 Birthday 14th January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Transkei province Nationality South African Ethnicity Xhosa Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christian Marital status Widowed Spouse The late King Goodwill Zwelithini Co-wives Sibongile Winfred Dlamini, Buhle MaMathe, Mantfombi Dlamini, Thandekile Ndlovu and Zola Zelusiwe Mafu Children Nqobangothando Zulu, Nhlangano Zulu, and Cebo Zulu Famous for King Goodwill Zwelithini’s fifth wife

Nompumelelo Mchiza's age

Nompumelelo was born on 14th January 1973 in Nelson Mandela's Transkei province. She turned forty-nine years old in January 2022.

Nompumelelo Mchiza's place of birth

Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza was born in Transkei province and belongs to the Xhosa community. Her parents raised her in Zululand, specifically in Clermont in KwaZulu Natal. Her father worked in the Department of Education; hence, the queen was exposed to the Zulu culture.

Growing up in Zululand also compelled the queen to participate in the annual reed dance. It entails all the young maidens in the nation dancing bare-bre*sted in reed skirts for the men in the tribe. She often found this dance exciting.

Nompumelelo Mchiza's ethnicity

Nompumelelo spent the better part of her upbringing in Zululand. Nonetheless, she belongs to the Xhosa ethnic group in South Africa. Growing up in Zululand was circumstantial; her father's job demanded so.

Nompumelelo Mchiza's husband

Nompumelelo's marriage to the king was mired with a lot of controversies. She participated in the reed dance in 1991, and King Goodwill Zwelithini selected her as his fifth wife. She was only nineteen then. The king's choice thrust her into a whirlwind of political speculation, especially since she and Nelson, the then president of the ANC, were Xhosas.

Additionally, her parents were apprehensive about her selection because they did not wish to be involved in the wars between the Xhosas and Zulus. Furthermore, their daughter was only nineteen while the king was forty-four. Despite the opposition, Nompumelelo and King Zwelithini had their wedding on 25th July 1992.

The king honoured his word and presented Mchiza's parents with a lobola. It comprised a white bull and twenty heifers. Six cows were also served as part of the wedding banquet's spread.

The king's first wife, Sibongile Winfred Dlamini, second wife, Buhle MaMathe and third wife, Mantfombi Dlamini, attended the wedding. Zulu tradition barred the fourth wife from being at the ceremony. Other dignitaries present during the ceremony included the ambassadors of Israel and China.

Nompumelelo Mchiza’s children

Nompumelelo Mchiza's marriage to King Goodwill Zwelithini resulted in the birth of their three children, two daughters and a son. They are princess Nqobangothando Zulu, Prince Nhlangano Zulu, and Princess Cebo Zulu. Information about their exact dates of birth and ages is not publicly available.

Queen Nompumelelo's children are among King Goodwill Zwelithini's youngest children. She raised them in Enyokeni Place, the king's traditional palace.

Where is Nompumelelo Mchiza now?

On 12th March 2021, King Goodwill Zwelithini succumbed to COVID-19 complications. Immediately after he was laid to rest, the royal household was mired with confusion and speculations about his heir. It became a matter of concern countrywide. This raised the question of who among his sons was fit enough to inherit the throne.

Even though King Misuzulu eventually took over the position, this move was strongly refuted by some of the late king's wives and children. As a result, there is still discord in the royal family. This was depicted by the two memorial ceremonies held on 12th March 2022 in honour of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. This act raised questions about Nompumelelo's whereabouts.

The official memorial service occurred at King Misuzulu's residence in KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace. Concurrently, Nompumelelo and the other widows oversaw another commemoration ceremony at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace.

Since her husband's death, Queen Nompumelelo has been living at her royal home, the Enyokeni Palace. She organizes and hosts the Umhlanga Reed dance, which happens every September. Each of the late king's widows has a royal home.

Nompumelelo Mchiza's pictures

These pictures put a face to the queen's name. They also slightly put a personality to her name. If you expected her to dress in traditional regalia throughout, too bad. She is stylish and embodies the beauty of fashionable South African traditional attire.

Lady in blue

If there is one thing that goes unnoticed is Queen Mchiza's fashion sense. She is perfect at piecing up her outfits and exudes royalty in all shapes and forms.

You can never be too busy for your family

Apart from wearing a heavy crown, Queen Mchiza is passionate about her family. She had a beautiful relationship with her late husband. She also exudes a motherly figure in her.

Nompumelelo Mchiza's biography breaks into bits about what it is like to be married into a royal family. She exudes a visionary and composed lady whose style is to die for, and so is her composure.

