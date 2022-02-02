Who is Ntandoyesizwe Zulu? Age, husband, parents, education, wedding, profiles

When King Goodwill Zwelithini, the traditional leader of the Zulu nation, died in 2021, many South Africans mourned him. However, the largest ethnic group and government, with an estimated 10 to 12 million people, needed a leader. Among the people who championed the unity of the Zulu Empire, and endorsed the new Zulu king, was Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu.

The former model is currently married to Moses Tembe, a business mogul.

Source: Facebook

Who is Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu? She is a South African princess famous for being the daughter of a Zulu king. She is the eldest daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini's third wife and King Misuzulu Zulu's sister.

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's profiles

Full name: Ntandoyesizwe Zulu

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: June 28 1976

June 28 1976 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Father: King Goodwill Zwelithini

King Goodwill Zwelithini Mother: Queen Mantfombi Dlamini

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Relationship: Married

Married Husband: Moses Tembe

Moses Tembe Children: 5 (2 biological, 3 stepchildren)

5 (2 biological, 3 stepchildren) Education: St. John's Diocesan School for Girls, Pietermaritzburg

St. John's Diocesan School for Girls, Pietermaritzburg Profession: Businesswoman

Businesswoman Famous for: The daughter of a Zulu king

Biography

As of 2022, Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's age is 46, having been born on June 28 1976. She is Queen Mantfombi's eldest daughter.

Born and raised in Nongoma, she was identified as the principal chief princess to lead the Zulu maidens as a teenager. This served as the foundation of working directly with the community.

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's Siblings

The former beauty queen has seven siblings: Prince Simangaye, Prince Mandlesizwe, Princess Bukhosibemvelo, Prince Lungelo, Prince Bambindlovu Makhosezwe, Princess Nomkhosi, and King Misuzulu Zulu. In addition, she has other siblings from her father's other 5 wives.

How old is Misuzulu?

The current king of the Zulu nation is 47 years old as of 2022. He was born on September 23 in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's parents

King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, Swazi King Mswati III's sister, are the princess' parents. As the daughter of a Swati Princess and a Zulu King, she comes from two royal families. After 50 years on the throne, her father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, died in March 2021 at the age of 72, leaving behind six spouses and over 20 children. Her mother, Queen Mantfombi, died a month later.

Who is Zwelithini's first wife?

Her name is Sibongile Winifried Dlamini, married in 1969. The rest of the royal king's wives are:

Buthle MaMathe

Mantfombi Dlamini

Thandekile Ndlovu

Nompumelelo Mchiza

Zola Zelusiwe Mafu

Each wife lives independently at her own royal home.

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's education

About her education, she schooled at St. John's Diocesan School for Girls, Pietermaritzburg, where she did her primary studies. After that, she received her diploma in interior design at the Pretoria University of Technology.

Career

In 2011, the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital named Princess Ntandoyesiwe as a patron of one of their hospitals. She is currently establishing her own foundation to assist youngsters with special needs.

Additionally, the princess is also a co-director at Gym in a Box. This non-profit organization collaborates with various partners and institutions to get as many South Africans fit as possible using inexpensive tools and a gym made out of a shipping container box.

She is the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi.

Source: Instagram

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu's wedding

Is Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu married? Yes, the princess is married to Moses Tembe. They are raising four children, namely Vukile, Nosipho, Mbali, and Zamatonga.

Before then, Moses Tembe's wife was married to the late Kgosi Oupa Moilwa, and their traditional wedding took place at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on April 13 2002. Some dignitaries and royal representatives from the royal family attended the wedding, but this union did not last.

After the separation in 2007, the princess married Moses Tembe, a prominent businessman in South Africa. Previously Tembe was married to Lulu Msomi Tembe before her demise in 2014.

Tembe is the chair of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure and other businesses in South Africa.

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu and Moses Tembe are successful entrepreneurs in engineering and tourism retail businesses.

Source: Facebook

Does Ntandoyesizwe Zulu have an Instagram account?

No, Her Royal Princess does not have an Instagram account, but the royal family has an Instagram account where most of the royal family images can be found.

With its 12 million people, the Zulu empire had withstood the test of time, from the West's invasion to succession battles. Ntandoyesizwe Zulu has been at the forefront in fighting for the kingdom unity. Although the throne has no official political authority, the monarch's role in South African society is essentially ceremonial. Nevertheless, the Zulu monarchy continues to wield enormous power.

