Queen Sibolgile Dlamini-Zulu failed to have her application to nullify the customary marriages of her late husband King Goodwill Zwelithini

Dlamini-Zulu is currently trying to get half of Zwelithini's estate and has launched a court application

In addition to the application, the Queen's two daughters are contesting the validity of King Misuzulu ascension to the throne

DURBAN - The first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu has been unable to succeed in her last-minute court bid to amend her court papers have the customary marriages of the late King declared invalid.

The late application was presented to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday afternoon, 11 January.

Queen Sibongile Dlamini Zulu's application to nullify the other five marriages of the late King Zwelintini has been dismissed. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

The judge presiding over the original application stated that there were no valid reasons why the late application was presented to the court.

Dlamini-Zulu also attempted to have Judge Isaac Madondo who is presiding over her case recused, stating he would have a conflict of interest, however, that application was also dismissed.

The initial application was brought forward in April 2021 and in those court papers, she is trying to get 50% of the late King's estate, according to News24. Dlamini-Zulu says she is owed half of the estate because she and the late king were married in a community of property.

In another part of the application, Queen Dlamini-Zulu's daughters are challenging the validity of the late king's will. They argue that some of the signatures in the will have been forged.

in addition to contesting the will, the princesses are also challenging the legitimacy of King Misizulu's claim to the throne. This application is being contested by Misizulu as well as Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, according to IOL.

King Zwelithini’s widows pampered by KZN premier, given cars and renovated homes

Briefly News previously reported that the widows of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini received five cars from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government this morning (17 December).

Sihle Zikalala, the Premier of the province, told the queens that their palaces will be renovated soon, after Covid-19 halted their previous efforts to complete the project.

“Our process was disrupted first by Covid-19 but second by allowing the royal house to go through the process of mourning," Zikalala said.

According to TimesLIVE, Zikalala's gift comes with one condition attached: that a new Zulu king must be appointed before the provincial government sponsors any of the royal house's functions.

