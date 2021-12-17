The widows of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini received five cars from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government

The Premier said that the gifts are in keeping with the provincial government's budget for the royal house

The queens not only received cars, but the Premier is gifting them renovations of their palaces, which will commence soon

DURBAN - The widows of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini received five cars from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government this morning (17 December).

Sihle Zikalala, the Premier of the province, told the queens that their palaces will be renovated soon, after Covid-19 halted their previous efforts to complete the project.

“Our process was disrupted first by Covid-19 but second by allowing the royal house to go through the process of mourning," Zikalala said.

King Goodwill Zwelithini's widows (pictured) have received new cars from the KwaZulu-Natal Premier. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why the Premier gave the Zulu queens new vehicles

According to TimesLIVE, Zikalala's gift comes with one condition attached: that a new Zulu king must be appointed before the provincial government sponsors any of the royal house's functions.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has a budget for financially assisting the royal house, which was set to R66 million for the period between 2021 and 2022. This is R5 million less than the previous financial year, The Witness reports.

South Africa's national government dictates how much provincial governments are allowed to spend on gifts for those in political office. Currently, provincial governments are allowed to buy vehicles valued under R800 000, which the KwaZulu-Natal government adhered to.

Reactions to the Premier's gifts for the Zulu queens

@Lunsriem13 asked:

"Would the good premier please advise where I can get a new Prado for under R800,000? His constituency might believe him, not the rest of us who live in the real world!"

@karlvanheerden1 believes:

"This is sickening, in a country where the majority of citizens are in dire situations. How long will it take for voters to wake up?"

@Cathie1929 remarked:

"It's so heartening to hear fiscal responsibility was exercised and that they stayed within budget. There's hope for our country yet."

@reketla_m said:

"These gifts from tax-payers' coffers are way out of line given the myriad service delivery challenges it faces."

