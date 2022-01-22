AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini Seeks to Unite the Nation After Court Victory

AmaZulu king MisuZulu KaZwelithini won his court battle against an attempt to prevent him from speaking

He addressed the crowds at the commemoration of the Battle of iSandlwana and urged the Zulu nation to unite

Two court cases still need to be decided, one from King Goodwill Zwelithini’s first wife, Queen Sibongile and another from the queen’s daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu

DURBAN - King MisuZulu KaZwelithini spoke at the commemoration of the Battle of iSandlwana after winning a legal challenge in court.

He urged the Zulu nation to unite behind him and said that he honoured the late king and respected him beyond the grave.

Amzulu king MisuZulu KaZwelithini seeks to unite the Zulu nation following his latest court victory. Photo credit: @misuzulu

Source: Instagram

eNCA reported that King KaZwelithini spoke about the importance of their land and its defence of it.

A case had been launched in court to prevent King Misuzulu kaZwelithini from speaking at the commemoration. Some members of the royal family wanted to prevent Misuzulu from addressing the crowds as the king.

Two cases are currently being argued before the court, one is from King Goodwill Zwelithini’s first wife, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu who believes that she is entitled to half of the late king's estate.

The queen’s daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu claim that their late father's will had been fraudulently signed according to EWN.

