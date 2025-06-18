American actor Derek Dixon is suing Tyler Perry for R4 billion over alleged sexual harassment and assault

Dixon is famously known for starring in the filmmaker's popular TV shows, Ruthless and The Oval

Social media users reacted to Perry and Dixon's alleged conversations, which have gone viral on X

Tyler Perry sued for sexual harassment. Images: GettyImages

Source: UGC

Hollywood TV producer Tyler Perry, who was previously spotted with Mariah Carey's former lover, has been accused of sexual assault by actor Derek Dixon.

The TV mogul, whose sexuality has been questioned over the years, is being sued for $260 million (R4 billion) over allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation, among other complaints.

People Magazine reports that Dixon claimed he met Perry in September 2019 before going on to star in his popular TV shows, Ruthless and The Oval.

The publication adds that the actor accused Perry of creating "a coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" between them. This reportedly happened while Dixon was starring on Perry's TV shows.

Dixon has shared his alleged conversations with Perry, which are trending on social media.

Pop Base reported on its X account on Tuesday, 17 June, evening that the award-winning filmmaker has been accused of sexual assault.

Social media reacts to the assault allegations

kjsdn@ViQueenie reacted:

"This man is Harry and Meghan’s daughter’s godfather. Par for the course."

@Mlimo_o said:

"The fact that Beyoncé would associate herself with him is disgusting. I’m so disappointed… canceling my tour tickets."

PatronGoldQueen wrote:

"We stand aside with Tyler Perry. Alleged means it could be a lie until the truth is proven; we all will stand with Tyler."

@CtrlAltDwayne said:

"And yet Derek still took the role? Funny how it's a problem after he got what he wanted."

@khokhas_ replied:

"I'm sorry, I have to ask. What's the money for? It won't take away the assault obviously. How's it justice to get paid for being assaulted? Shouldn't justice be putting the perpetrators away? Is it for the upcoming legal fees?"

@nic041mccoy said:

"Nothing here incriminates Tyler Perry at all! lol he’s being baited."

@RyanXCX13 replied:

"Accusations should always be taken seriously. Derek deserves to be heard and for justice to prevail, no matter the status."

@ih8teithere_ said:

"I told my mom after watching the BET Awards, where he boasted about making more black millionaires than Hollywood ever produced, that he was finally being accused of assault. How long ago was the BET Awards? Man I’m good."

@NathalieNCGir wrote:

"Here we go again. The new way of making money. I hope there will be consequences for all the people pressing fake allegations just for money and fame and ruining all these men's lives. This is getting out of control."

Tyler Perry as Madea. Images: GettyImages

Source: UGC

Source: Briefly News