American award-winning filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry found himself being faced with damning accusations

Social media has been buzzing after Derek Dixon accused the star of sexually assaulting him

Many netizens decided to weigh in on the allegations against Tyler Perry and flooded the comment section with mixed reactions

American star Tyler Perry was accused of sexual assault. Image: Emma McIntyre and Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Bathong, drama all the way from America! The award-winning filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry found himself hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Tyler Perry faces allegations of sexual assault

Social media has been buzzing after the American actor Derek Dixon came out gun blazing, accusing the filmmaker of sexually assaulting him in 2021. Dixon further went on to sue Perry for R4 Billion over alleged sexual harassment and assault.

An online user @PopBase posted about the matter between the two stars on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night, 17 June 2025, which ignited a heated debate on social media.

See the post below:

Netizens weighed in on the accusations Tyler Perry faces

Shortly after the news about the alleged sexual assault was revealed on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the matter. Here's what they had to say below:

@khokhas_ asked:

"I'm sorry, I have to ask. What's the money for? It won't take away the pain of the assault. How is it justice to get paid for being assaulted? Shouldn't justice be putting the perpetrators away? Is it for the upcoming legal fees?"

@CtrlAltDwayne commented:

"And yet Derek still took the role? Funny how it's a problem after he got what he wanted."

@ih8teithere_ replied:

"Told my mom after watching the BET awards, where he boasted about making more black millionaires than Hollywood ever produced, that he was gonna be accused of assault. How long ago were the BET Awards? Man, I’m good."

@turquoisepogos wrote:

"Something tells me he just wants cash."

@NathalieNCGirl said:

"Here we go again.... the new way of making money. I hope there will be consequences for ALL the people pressing fake allegations just for money and fame and ruining all these men's lives. This is getting out of control."

@pricedave responded:

"Amazing how many people throw themselves at celebs, only to later cry foul and sue them."

Tyler Perry was accused of sexual assault. Image: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Tyler Perry hangs out with Bryan Tanaka on yacht

Entertainment blogger theneighborhoodtalk shared a picture of Tyler Perry and actor Bryan Tanaka relaxing on a yacht. The post, which was shared on Saturday, 14 June 2025, on Instagram, was captioned:

“Tyler Perry spotted having a lil boat day with Mariah Carey’s ex Bryan Tanaka 📸: @backgrid_usa”

Perry and Tanaka were spotted soaking in the sun aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean. Perry rocked a stylish Dolce and Gabbana Hawaii silk shell-print shirt worth $1,945 with matching shorts worth $1,385. He completed the look with crochet slippers worth $995 and a Richard Mille watch.

Siv Ngesi weighs in on Tyler Perry's new movie Straw

In more entertainment news, Tyler Perry has been riding high following the release of his movie Straw on Netflix.

Briefly News previously reported that Siv Ngesi gave his opinion on Tyler Perry's new movie, Straw. The media personality said that the Netflix film starring Taraji P. Henson was terrible and that he could not watch past 30 minutes.

His views divided social media, with some followers agreeing with Siv Ngesi. Others disagreed with Siv Ngesi and argued that Straw was a brilliant movie.

