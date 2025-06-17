South African rapper Cassper Nyovest picked a bone with a fellow netizen on social media

This was after the online user made a jab at the rapper about his career and how it wasn't the same after AKA died

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Cassper had to say about the jab

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cassper Nyovest blasted a netizen on social media. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Cassper Nyovest has been switching off a lot of fires on social media recently regarding his career and what is actually going on now.

Earlier on, the star who praised his wife for not being materialistic, found himself in a Twitter (X) brawl with an online user called @DerickMolatelo after he came for the rapper's career and claimed that it died along with the award-winning star AKA.

In response, Nyovest shot some jabs at the netizens for dissing his career.

He said:

"Yet, you are here commenting on my Twitter account. Derrick Mfanaka, you’re not that guy. Trust me. Humble yourself. Tsama go tlhatswa dikotlolo before mama a go grounda! Le duletse go commenta seretse ka WiFi ya Ko next door."

Netizens react to Cassper Nyovest's response

Shortly after the star blasted the online user who came for his career, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what the rapper had to say.

Here are some of the comments below:

@save_mzansi said:

"The problem with you, Cassper, is that you tend to entertain trolls and let them get under your skin. You need to understand that people will always criticise you simply because you are an artist and a celebrity, and most importantly, because you are a public figure. My advice to you is to grow a thick skin and don't let trolls get under your skin."

@BhovuRbay wrote:

"Now that you can't make good music, you've become a useless man playing video games and hating people on Twitter. Your fans need good music, fool."

@mduza1 commented:

"His right, I mean when last did you release music I mean music."

@LolwethuLaw replied:

"Super Mega made you, and now you can’t exist in those spaces because he is no more. You owe him your life!"

@Swiiiiiiidad_7 responded:

"This one you can troll anytime, but not MacG and Sol. Here I stand with you."

Netizens reacted to Cassper Nyovest blasting a fan online. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Thobeka Majozi opens up about her failed relationship with Nyovest

Meanwhile, Thobeka Majozi made headlines last year when she opened up about her failed relationship with Cassper Nyovest. She revealed that she was in the hospital for months after their son was diagnosed with cancer.

Majozi made it known while in the hospital with their son, Cassper, was seeing someone she knew.. She even made it known that Cassper Nyovest allowed the woman to disrespect Majozi at the time.

Majozi shared more about their failed relationship with a string of Instagram posts. In one of her posts, she said:

“After finding out, he ended it with her and tried to make amends with me. I could not trust someone who could hurt me at my lowest or allow another woman to disrespect his woman."

Cassper Nyovest shares sweet moment with wife Pulane

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest wows fans with his photo with Pulane.

The star is not camera-shy and always tags along with his wife for some picture-perfect photos that often trend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News