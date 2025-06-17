South African controversial star, Nota Baloyi, recently ranted about weaves on social media

The music executive spoke about why he was against weaves and women who constantly wore them

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to what Nota Baloyi had to say about weaves

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nota Baloyi ranted about weaves. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, Nota Baloyi is at it again. It seems like the controversial music executive had something to say once again about women's artificial hair.

Recently, the star ranted about how much he disliked weaves and women who constantly wore them instead of embracing their natural hair. This came after netizens had a lot to say about former Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida's viral clip, where her weave caught fire during a birthday celebration.

Here's what Nota had to say:

"I don’t allow my woman to wear a weave… My mother doesn’t wear one, and my sister doesn’t wear one. We can’t be together if your parents abdicated their duty to teach you self-love!"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to what Nota Baloyi said about weaves

Shortly after Baloyi went on a rant about his dislike of weaves, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what the star had said. Here's what they had to say:

@THETJi1 said:

"You remind me of my ex, who tried to insist I must shave my head cos her dad, brother, and some cousins have 'chiskop' and it looks good on'em. I told her, 'I'm not your brother, not your dad or your cousin.' You wanna date me, this is how I have my hair."

@mana_selmaa responded:

"Doubt any sane woman would want to be with you, though."

@ShaneBabyGlobal replied:

"It's interesting to see how some discussions unfold: on one hand, male preferences are often criticised, yet on the other, there's no hesitation in outlining extensive expectations (enter: "indoda must") for men."

@BLA_OB commented:

"You can not not allow any grown up to do anything, but I get your weave dislike..."

Fans are unimpressed with Nota Baloyi's remark about weaves. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

A look back at Nota and Berita’s failed marriage

The star was once married to Berita Khumalo and had a dramatic fallout. Rumour mill has it that the two had a fallout in 2022, but the news of their divorce flooded online in 2023.

Against the news, Berita confirmed the reports and said she had left her marital home as the two were finalising their divorce.

On 24 June 2024, Musa Khawula revealed that the two had finalised their divorce. Against the reports, Nota confirmed the news with a cryptic X post. Part of the post reads:

"Bringing someone up out of poverty is like going to bed with a snake that is starving itself to build up the appetite to swallow you whole.”

The two had no children together at the time of their fallout.

Last year, he was also nabbed after Itumeleng Bokaba levelled r*pe allegations against him. Against the charges, he went on to open up about the failed relationship as he addressed the reports.

SA slams Nota Baloyi over viral post

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi fans took a swipe at the star after making some damning remarks about his ex-wife, Berita.

Since their dramatic fallout, Nota often drags his ex-wife online, leaving many concerned.

Source: Briefly News