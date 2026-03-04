Master KG addressed dating rumours linking him to a podcaster's ex-girlfriend after speculation spread online

Instagram blogger Maphephandaba shared screenshots of a conversation with Master KG on Wednesday, 4 March 2026

Social media users reacted with mixed responses, with some joking that Master KG has a type when it comes to women

Master KG responded to rumours that he has a new girlfriend. Image: Master KG SA Music

Popular Limpopo producer and DJ Master KG has shed light on whether a popular socialite is his new girlfriend.

Master KG has kept his romantic life under wraps after ending things with Makhadzi a few years ago.

This has not stopped South Africans from linking him to popular socialites. Just as he did when he was linked to socialite and reality TV star Faith Nketsi, Master KG broke his silence and clarified whether he is in a relationship with a podcaster’s former girlfriend.

Master KG responds to new girlfriend claims

On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, entertainment blogger Maphephandaba shared screenshots of their exchange with Master KG. The blogger reached out to Master KG to clarify rumours that he was in a romantic relationship with Naquueda.

In the screenshots of his exchange with Maphephandaba, the Jerusalema hitmaker flatly denied being involved with Naquueda.

“I’m not with this person in any way, man,” one of the messages from Master KG read.

When the blogger pressed the Wanita Mos boss for confirmation, he shared that he was neither dating Naquueda nor in contact with her. One of the messages from master KG read:

“There’s no exclusive. I’m not dating that girl. I sent you to show there’s not even a single DM.”

He requested that, before people start rumours that he is dating someone, they must send concrete proof to back their claims.

“People must send you proof. This thing of just starting rumours is not it,” one of the messages read.

Maphephandaba alleged that a source close to the situation said that Naquueda dumped her podcaster boyfriend, Bruce, for Master KG. The source said Master KG spoils Naquueda rotten. The source said KG buys her everything she wants, from the latest iPhones, shopping sprees and other luxuries.

Read the screenshots of the exchange between Maphephandaba and Master KG by clicking the link.

SA reacts after Master KG denies dating Naquueda

Instagram users flooded the comments with reactions to Master KG’s response to the rumours that he was in a romantic relationship with Naquueda. Several netizens raised eyebrows at Master KG’s denial.

Here are some of the comments:

tinkymow__ said:

“Otherwise, he has a type shem 😂🙌🏾”

ugly.ish_ laughed:

“Deny, deny, deny. 😂”

miss__browns said:

“Sana, I’d also deny because if vele they're busy, she was supposed to remain a secret aii 🥲”

just_nakedi asked:

“Aren’t these ladies way older than him? 😂 or he likes them a bit older.”

its_yogirl_jojo shared:

“But on the podcast, someone said they saw you calling her @masterkgsa, and then she replied because you are her friend💁🏻‍♀️you always deny girls shame.”

sandiem____ alleged:

“He denied Faith, too, and they were together.”

cebsie asked:

“Who is he not dating?”

somandla_dladla questioned:

"Faith Nketsi? What happened, Admin?"

Mzansi reacted after Master KG denied dating Naquueda. Image: Master KG SA Music/Facebook, _naquueda/Instagram

Naquueda breaks up with Bruce again

Before being linked to Master KG, Naquueda announced she broke up with Bruce again, as previously reported by Briefly News.

The controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a screenshot of the influencer announcing their breakup. Several netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the two influencers' breakup.

