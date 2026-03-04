A 72-year-old gogo proudly earned the title of 1st Princess after entering a Golden Oldies beauty pageant hosted at her church

The pageant gives senior citizens the chance to dress up, showcase their talents and celebrate their presence in the community

Her achievement became a reminder that elegance and ambition do not fade with time. Instead, they evolve and shine in new ways

Beyond the tiara and sash, a Gogo’s victory represents something deeper about community, dignity and visibility for older generations.

X user @ClaysonMonyela shared a heartwarming post on 3 March 2026, celebrating his 72-year-old mother’s latest win. This comes after she entered a ‘Mrs Golden Oldies Beauty Pageant’ and was crowned 1st Princess. He posted a photo of her proudly wearing a tiara and sash, beaming with joy. He wrote that she was interviewed on ThobelaFMYaka that same morning and jokingly said he was instructed to let his friends know about her big achievement.

The Golden Oldies Pageant gives senior citizens a platform to dress up, showcase their talents and celebrate their confidence. It is designed to honour older women in the community, reminding them that beauty, elegance and stage presence have no age limit. Participants get the chance to walk the runway, perform and share their stories.

Senior contestant celebrates confidence

According to her proud son, user @ClaysonMonyela, the win meant everything to her. He emphasised just how happy she was after being named 1st Princess. The post quickly gained attention online, with many social media users praising her courage and spirit. Others said she represented hope and inspiration for older generations who sometimes feel overlooked.

The story struck a chord because it challenged common ideas about ageing. In a world that often centres on youth, her achievement showed that confidence does not fade with time. Instead, it can grow stronger.

Here’s what netizens said

Penny Lebyane wrote:

“Chisa Koko wa ko The Oaks, you are not the only one famous anymore, Clayson. I love it for her.”

Erickhady asked:

“I wonder what the winner looks like when the first princess looks so beautiful! Pss, what’s in the gift thingy, Clayson?”

Kgomotsego Brenda Ramokopelwa wrote:

“Why does it seem like you are letting us know with a hint that you are under duress, Rre Monyela? Kante, jealous ke ya eng? Congratulations to the Princess.”

Kobie Kleynhans commented:

“You are the best son any mother can wish for!”

Clayson Monyela replied:

“You’re very kind.”

Clayson Monyela responded:

“I was not there.”

Thuli Mashaba wrote:

“Congratulations to the Matriarch. She’s our mother now. She bore us a saviour in you. We actually owe her a baby shower.”

Roxanne commented:

“Love the last part. Please take the first Princess out on a lunch date.”

