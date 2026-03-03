A Mzansi woman’s post about her sister sleeping with her husband and having his child ignited intense debate online

The situation opened conversations about family loyalty and whether cultural traditions could ever justify a sister stepping into a marriage.

Social media users challenged her decision to still refer to the man as her husband, urging her to reconsider where accountability truly lies

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cheating is already painful, but finding out it was within the family cuts even deeper, and this is what happened to one South African woman. Her post, while being vulnerable, sparked a debate that highlighted how firmly people believe in protecting one’s dignity and mental well-being when trust has been broken.

The picture showed a couple sitting on the bed, un happy with each other. Image: Drazen Zigic

Source: UGC

A woman turned to social media for advice after revealing that her sister had slept with her husband and now shares a child with him. BukhoBakho Mkhulisi posted in the Facebook group Modern Makotis, asking how she could possibly forgive her sibling after such deep betrayal.

Family betrayal hits differently. It cuts deeper because it comes from someone you trust. In some African cultural contexts, there are rare situations where a wife’s sister may step in to assist a household, especially in cases involving illness or infertility. But that tradition does not apply casually, and it certainly does not justify betrayal.

Forgiveness versus self-respect discussed

Mzansi did not hold back; some questioned why BukhoBakho Mkhulisi was still calling him her husband. Others said the bigger issue was the man who broke his vows. A few encouraged therapy and distance before forgiveness.

People shared their own experiences of betrayal within families. Some warned that healing cannot begin while someone remains in denial about the damage done. Others said forgiveness should never mean accepting disrespect.

The visual on the leftshowed the woman's request on the family cheating scandal. Image: Drazen Zigic, bakho.mkhulisi

Source: UGC

Check out the Facebook post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Shirley Nkuna wrote:

“You divorced your husband, and you cut your sister off. They are just useless in your life. They will bring you stress.”

Anonymous participant 994 asked:

“You only mentioned your sister. What about your husband? They both made that child. Or is he a saint in this whole thing?”

Avhakholwi Tshishonga wrote:

“You forgive her for the sake of your health and peace, but she is no longer your family.”

Pride Lily Chauke asked:

“Before we get there, what did you do about the husband who impregnated your own sister? He messed up your family's peace and harmony. If you did not hold him accountable, then your sister cannot be punished more than him.”

Sibongile Maphosa wrote:

“She is going to kill you. Stay very far away from her. That includes your husband.”

Thandi Iris commented:

“I will know that I have buried my sister because she will never be my sister again. My ex-husband? Divorce. Nothing to talk about. Evil people.”

HighlyFavoured Caroline MamaKea wrote:

“Holding a grudge or anger is like slow poison, slowly eating you. Please forgive her for your sake, but do not be on speaking terms with her again. We forgive but do not forget.”

Avela Matshakubana asked:

“Why are you only mentioning your sister? I think the question should be, ‘How do you forgive your sister and your husband who are sleeping together?’ I am sure you are planning on forgiving him. He will do it again with your friend or cousin. You will forever cut people out of your life because of a man who does not love you.”

DK MamaNtsako wrote:

“She does not deserve your forgiveness, actually, both of them. Divorce and cut ties with them for good. Your sister can kill you.”

Anonymous participant 554 commented:

“I cut off my sister because every day when she needed my help, she got it. But when I needed her help, she was not there. She would even go out and ignore me as if I was not talking to her. She once said I think I am better because I am the only one married in the family.”

Palesa Mpalo Buthelezi commented:

“You accept, forgive and cut them off for your own sake. This is too much. No one deserves such pain. Askies.”

Surprise Teresia Malamule Ubisi wrote:

“Cut both of them out of my life, heal and move on.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to cheating

Source: Briefly News