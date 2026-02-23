Unisa PhD student Kamogelo Mmereke has been selected for the exclusive United Nations International Project Programme in Switzerland

The programme was shared as a major win for South African research and will take place in Geneva this April

The opportunity allows the scholar to bridge the gap between her laboratory research and global policy-making on an international stage

Kamogelo Mmereke, a PhD student at Unisa, is heading to Switzerland for a prestigious UN diplomacy and innovation programme. Image: Supplied

Kamogelo Mmereke is set to represent the Unisa College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) at the prestigious United Nations (UN) International Project Programme in Geneva.

From April 11-17, 2026, she will join young leaders from across the globe to tackle projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This experience is designed to blend real-world experience with high-level learning in international diplomacy and innovation. Over two weeks, Kamogelo will collaborate on live projects, visit the UN headquarters and the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN). She will also engage with experts from the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Research endeavours at Unisa

At the heart of Kamogelo’s academic journey is her PhD research, which focuses on discovering active herbal compounds with cancer-healing properties. Working from Unisa’s Science Campus, she uses advanced bio-analysis to identify these complexes before testing their biological activity. Her work is unique and complex, integrating bioinformatics and machine learning to predict therapeutic potential. Ureka Education Group, a partner of the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), states that this selection offers Kamogelo a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This will help the student gain hands-on experience in how global systems shape trade, labour and intellectual property.

Kamogelo aims to use her new skills to ensure her scientific research reaches global policymakers for real-world impact. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Kamogelo puts Unisa on the map

Reflecting on her selection, Kamogelo shared that she is ready to translate her scientific expertise into global impact. She noted that while many research projects end with journal publications, the science diplomacy skills she will acquire in Geneva will help her reach policymakers. By making her work understandable at a global scale, she hopes to drive real-world implementation. This milestone not only highlights her individual hard work but also showcases Unisa’s ability to produce world-class scholars capable of competing at international levels.

