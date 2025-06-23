The inspiring journey of a recently qualified motor mechanic, Aphelele Qangani, is significantly reshaping traditional perceptions within the automotive sector

Her profound dedication to the traditionally male-dominated industry, even while navigating significant personal challenges, is being widely championed by leading industry organisations

This pioneering accomplishment has ignited widespread optimism and calls for increased gender diversity and support within the broader industry

A Cape Town woman completed her motor mechanic qualification on record time despite facing challenges. Image: Supplied

A spark for engines

Aphelele's fascination with how things function began during her time at the technical secondary school. She shared that while she initially considered other engineering fields or architectural design, once she began the motor mechanical engineering course at the College of Cape Town, she was fully committed. She recently concluded the College's Centre of Specialisation (CoS) Motor Mechanic training scheme.

Along the way, she was faced with personal hurdles, including falling pregnant and managing the duties of a new mother. With the consistent backing of her tutor, Rasheed Adhikari, and the College's adaptable approach, she managed to persist with her studies, return after her maternity break, and successfully pass her final trade assessment on her first try.

An unwavering resolve

Aphelele's training started in 2022, culminating in her trade assessment in February 2025. Mr Rasheed, who plays a crucial part in securing placement for his young learners, arranged for her to work at MZ Auto through her three years of study. It was during this period that she learned about her pregnancy. Mr Rasheed noted her outstanding attitude, punctuality, and eagerness to learn.

He explained that they found a solution when she informed them about her pregnancy. With careful preparation and determination, she maintained her progress, even attending college sessions during holidays to stay ahead. When the time came for her baby's arrival, Mr Rasheed assisted her in arranging maternity leave at her workplace. Her commitment and diligence were truly impressive, and these efforts paid off handsomely. She passed her final qualification on her initial attempt in 2025.

The mother of a seven-month-old baby received praise from her lecturer and employer. Image: Phynart Studio

Driving inclusivity forward

The young lady has since secured employment at Wicked Cars Cape Town, a diverse automotive enterprise steered by an imaginative female director, Candice Cerff. For Miss Candice, recruiting a recently qualified female mechanic was an unforeseen but entirely welcome development. Ms. Candice expressed her admiration, stating that female mechanics are still unusual, but Aphelele demonstrated confidence, modesty, and strong motivation. During her interview, her strong spirit shone through as she said, "Please don't treat me any differently from the males, I'm here to do my job."

As a parent to a seven-month-old baby and now a full-time employee, Aphelele continues to demonstrate remarkable endurance. She mentioned that although the workshop environment is fast-paced, she is adapting well. She particularly enjoys the engineering aspect, discovering various engine types, and finds daily learning exhilarating. Ms Candice confirmed that this experience had profoundly influenced her business. She felt Aphelele's journey had truly humbled everyone in her business, showing the huge value of giving people opportunities.

Aphelele shares her big dreams

The young mom's ambition is to establish her workshop and inspire more women to follow her example. Her powerful message to other young people shows her resilience:

"No one is coming to help you, get up and give everything to your dream, even if it's hard, try, fail, and try again. Nothing is impossible."

As the Motor Industry Workshop Association persists in advocating for gender variety and skill enhancement, Chairperson Dewald Ranft asserts that narratives like Aphelele’s underscore the crucial value of cooperation between academic institutions and progressive employers. He shares:

"Partnerships between training institutions and forward-thinking employers are vital to nurturing the next generation of skilled artisans. Aphelele's story is proof that with the right support, our youth, especially young women, can thrive in this industry."

