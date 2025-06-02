Ntsika Qaba turned his passion for fashion into Sisonke Clothing Brand, a bold township-born brand making waves in Cape Town's streetwear scenes

With no formal training in sewing and limited resources, Ntsika relied on creativity, resilience, and local support to grow his fashion business

From viral fashion shows to big dreams of Paris Fashion Week, he aims to take Sisonke from Khayelitsha to the world stage

Briefly News spoke to the young business owner about his journey as a creative entrepreneur after he was selected as one of the 2025 Young Money Makers: Career Pioneers

Sisonke Clothing Brand owner aims for the stars despite facing challenges. Image: Sisonke Clothing Brand

Source: Facebook

Ntsika Dominic Qaba, a 24-year-old fashion trailblazer, has journeyed from the rural village of Dengwana in Mount Fletcher to the heart of Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Moving with his family in 2008, Ntsika's story unfolded in the township, where he completed both primary and high school before enrolling at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

From rural roots to urban ambitions

Now pursuing an Advanced Diploma in Communication Networks, he balances academics and business. While speaking with the Briefly News team, Ntsika shared that his passion for fashion was sparked during his matric year after joining a school modelling competition. He added:

"Modelling opened my eyes, and the designers we worked with inspired me to think beyond the runway and into the world of creating clothes."

Ntsika aims to strengthen his presence online and partner with local influencers for more brand visibility. Image: Sisonke Clothing Brand

Source: Facebook

A passion fueled by perseverance

Driven by years of modelling experience and a deep-rooted love for fashion, Ntsika launched the Sisonke Clothing Brand in 2019 with minimal financial resources but maximum determination.

"I had nothing, especially financially, but I tried everything in my power to keep the brand alive. There were also people who I’m very close with who helped me keep this brand alive."

With support from close friends and guidance from City of Cape Town entrepreneur classes, he began laying the groundwork for what would become a locally recognised streetwear brand. These classes provided financial tools that kept the business afloat during tough times.

Ntsika acknowledges his girlfriend and business partner for her dedication and support. Image: Sisonke Clothing brand

Source: Facebook

Turning challenges into momentum

Like many young entrepreneurs, Ntsika faced early hurdles, particularly in production. He tells Briefly News:

"I don’t know how to sew, but I do have a manufacturer that helps our designs come to life. We create our clothing designs and send them to our manufacturer. However, I would like to one day have my people who would sew for us, as we already have machines and everything."

Despite the challenges, Sisonke Clothing Brand reached a breakthrough when a township fashion show video featuring their design went viral. The young entrepreneur detailed:

"When we showcased our clothing collection in a township street wear fashion show, our video surprisingly went viral on our social media platforms. A lot of people saw our clothes and they fell in love with them, and we got more recognition and orders."

With a dedicated team and access to their equipment, Ntsika told Briefly News that he dreams of building an in-house production team in the future.

The young creative started his business with money he saved from his NSFAS allowance. Image: Sisonke Clothing

Source: Facebook

Bold dreams for a bigger stage

Ntsika is determined to grow the Sisonke brand from its township roots to a national and global stage. But he understands that he has to cement his name at home first, starting by dominating his township, before branching out to other provinces and the world.

"Growth begins at home, so collaborating with bigger brands would also be a milestone for our business brand. It is also our role to ensure that our customers are satisfied with our products."

His long-term goals include showcasing his design on global runways.

"One day, I want to showcase at Paris Fashion Week alongside MaXhosa and David Tlale."

As he juggles work, studies, and his personal life, Ntsika remains grounded. With strong support from his girlfriend and business partner, family, and friends, he adds:

"Business can be daunting, but with the right people, the dream stays alive."

3 More Young Money Makers: Career Pioneers' stories

Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene is a young South African, award-winning real estate entrepreneur who made his first million after being kicked out of his home by his dad.

Briefly News shared the story of Nuno Da Costa Mousinho, a highly accomplished South African pharmaceutical leader with distinction in pharmacology and an MBA, who has significantly impacted global clinical trials across 10 countries.

shared the story of Nuno Da Costa Mousinho, a highly accomplished South African pharmaceutical leader with distinction in pharmacology and an MBA, who has significantly impacted global clinical trials across 10 countries. Sowetan fashion designer Tomi Rikhotso shared how he channelled personal grief into a successful career, now dressing South African A-listers and music figures.

Source: Briefly News