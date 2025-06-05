South African two top hip hop stars hailing from KZN, Duncan and Zakwa, are looking forward to taking it back to the township

The pair will be performing at the Let’s Take It Back to Ekasi event, which will take place on Saturday, 7 June 2025, at the Langa Res Lifestyle in Durban

Zakwe also revealed how excited he was to be performing in his backyard and in front of people who are from the township

Zakwe and Duncan are set to perform together.

Source: Instagram

Once again, the top star hailing all the way from KwaZulu-Natal in Durban, Duncan Skuva and Zakwe, will come together to give the best performance they've ever done.

Recently, according to Tshisalive, Zakwe and Duncan will shine on stage at the Let's Take It Back To Ekasi event that'll take place this coming Saturday, 7 June 2025, at the Langa Res Lifestyle in Durban. Seeing the two hip hop rappers coming together again as a pair reminded many netizens of when they dropped their highly anticipated album in 2020.

The Thixo Wami hitmaker also told the publication how excited he is to be performing in his backyard and in front of all the people who come from townships. He also revealed that he will be dropping new music on Saturday, 14 June 2025.

"I'm looking forward to performing in front of the people of Ekasi, that's where those streets groomed me to be this talented artist. I'll be releasing a single on June 14, but I will share information in a few days' time," he said.

This upcoming event is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of township culture and the spirit of hip-hop, and with that said, Zakwe has been vocal about his mission to revive and elevate local hip-hop, emphasising the importance of community engagement and cultural pride.

Hip hop rapper Duncan will be performing with Zakwe.

Source: Instagram

Duncan's hard work pays off

South African rapper Duncan is reaping the rewards of his hard work after purchasing a sleek white BMW on November 17, 2024, on his 29th birthday. His latest album, Incwadi Yezono, is making waves, and his single Payday, featuring Bongo Riot and DJ Tira, is getting a great response from his huge fanbase.

The rapper from KZN faced quite a challenge this year, dealing with a highly publicised feud with fellow artist Big Zulu. The news of Duncan's new car was published by the leading Twitter (X) account, MDN News. Duncan poses next to his brand-new wheels in a series of videos and photos shared. In other videos, DJ Tira shows excitement over his protégé's new purchase, and in the last video, he toasts Duncan's new car with champagne in his hand.

DJ Tira's Midas touch

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users gave DJ Tira his flowers for nurturing the careers of the talented Qwabe twins. They also mentioned that it wasn't just the Qwabe twins but almost all the artists from Durban.

After exiting the music competition Idols Season 15, the Qwabe twins soon hit the ground running after scoring a delicious record deal with the reputable Afrotainment in Durban. They were excited about their first live show and pulled it off at The Playhouse on 25 November 2022.

