Duncan is marking two big occasions - turning 29 and getting a shiny new white BMW on 17 November 2024

The rapper from Durban is raking in the bucks with his latest album, so it's clearly a hit

Fans praised him for his new car, but they also showed DJ Tira some love for consistently looking out for his artists

Duncan Skhova is feeling pretty great these days. He just turned 29 and treated himself to a brand-new car to mark the occasion.

Duncan bought a white BMW to celebrate his 29th birthday. Image: @Duncanskuva.

Duncan's hard work pays off

South African rapper Duncan is reaping the rewards of his hard work after purchasing a sleek white BMW on November 17, 2024, on his 29th birthday. His latest album, Incwadi Yezono, is making waves, and his single Payday, featuring Bongo Riot and DJ Tira, is getting a great response from his huge fanbase.

The rapper from KZN faced quite a challenge this year, dealing with a highly publicised feud with fellow artist Big Zulu.

The news of Duncan's new car was published by the leading Twitter (X) account, MDN News. Duncan poses next to his brand-new wheels in the series of videos and photos shared. In other videos, DJ Tira shows excitement over his protégé's new purchase, and in the last video, he toasts Duncan's new car with champagne in his hand.

Some people congratulated Duncan on his new ride, but others quickly pointed out DJ Tira's influence, not just in the rapper's life but also in the lives of his artists under the iconic Afrotainment music label in Durban.

@dr_shiyaklenga added:

"Tira is doing the most for his artists."

@thaps__ commented:

"He deserves to thank himself, and that album he put out is a banger."

@AgriGrowthBuzz wrote:

"Yebobaba!!! Congratulations, mfwethu, a great achievement."

@Tee_Touchza commented:

"Tira is a good guy. Homie doesn't make much money for the label, but Tira always pays him well."

DJ Tira's Midas touch

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that social media users gave DJ Tira his flowers for nurturing the careers of the talented Qwabe twins. They also mentioned that it wasn't just the Qwabe twins but almost all the artists from Durban.

After exiting the music competition Idols Season 15, the Qwabe twins soon hit the ground running after scoring a delicious record deal with the reputable Afrotainment in Durban. They were excited about their first live show and pulled it off at The Playhouse on 25 November 2022.

