DJ Sbu recently declared on social media that he had a very big song in the works

The DJ/ radio personality was enthusiastic about his new track, but you couldn't say the same about his followers

Netizens expressed disinterest at Sbu's announcement after seemingly turning their backs on him

Mzansi dragged DJ Sbu after announcing new music. Images: djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu says he has some new music on the way, but it looks like Mzansi isn't interested.

DJ Sbu announces new music

DJ Sbu is steadily making a return to the music scene, and it looks like he has been cooking something hot for the festive season.

The Remember When It Rained hitmaker declared in one of his latest Twitter (X) posts that he had "a very big song" in his hands, seemingly excited to finally release it:

"Guys, I’ve got a very big song coming."

This follows the release of I'll Be There, and Sbudah says his new jam will be dropping at the top of December 2024:

"Huge festive banger dropping Friday, December 6th."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Sbu's announcement

Eish, but it looks like South Africans aren't buying what Sbu is selling, with many expressing disinterest in his music after the Chidimma Adetshina saga and recently humiliating a street vendor:

Kagiesure said:

"No one cares about you musically since Remember When It Rains."

collenyiko wrote:

"You and your MoFire will listen to it."

BrollyZN bashed Sbu:

"You want us to support your hustle whilst you put other brothers' hustles down? You owe that guy an apology."

LungaMrhetjha wasn't hearing it:

"With all due respect, I will not be listening to your song until you apologise to that street hustler you humiliated."

sakhengindana asked:

"You're losing a listener, my man; what type of a hustler is this?"

DJ Sbu shows love to a street vendor

In more DJ Sbu updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio personality showing love to a street vendor.

Sbu shared a video generously rewarding the hustler for working despite the terrible weather, but Mzansi bashed him for recording his kind gesture.

Source: Briefly News