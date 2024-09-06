Durban rapper Duncan was one of the people who got dissed in Big Zulu's diss track titled 200 Bars

Duncan said South Africa needs to be honest about Big Zulu's rap skills, and he said that the song sucks

South Africans were divided about this, saying Big Zulu dropped major bars and disses

South African rapper Duncan was not impressed by Big Zulu's diss track, saying it sucks.

Duncan says Big Zulu's diss track '200 Bars' sucks. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/ @DuncanSkuva on X

Big Zulu disses Duncan in 200 Bars

Local rapper Duncan, who hails from Durban, was on Big Zulu's target list when he released a diss track titled 200 Bars.

The diss record is a follow-up from his 2022 release titled 150 Bars (Ke Hip Hop Dawg). Following up to its release, Big Zulu wrote on his social media platforms saying:

"'200 Bars'. Ay, hip-hop nation ngizwile ikhalo zenu. Ay, sekunjalo ivuthiwe manje. hlehle inkuni isisha nesobho. Dropping Friday [at] 00:00."

This loosely translates to, "I hear your cries, hip hop community. My track is ready."

Duncan responds to being dissed by Big Zulu

Duncan reacted to the song by saying South Africa needs to be honest about Big Zulu's rapping because he thinks that the song sucks.

"La eSouth Africa aninalo iqiniso niyamusaba uBIG ZULU iyibheda le diss yakhe ngeke bantu ake sibe honest for once nje

Which reads:

"Here in South Africa, you guys are not honest. You are scared of Big Zulu. This diss track sucks, guys. We need to be honest for once please."

He has also clapped back with his diss track, 200 Bars, and will be releasing another one, After Tears.

South Africa reacts to Duncan's sentiments

Mzansi was divided about this, saying Big Zulu dropped major bars and disses.

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"Yes, his diss track sucks, Big Zulu is right, you hip hop artists are sleeping."

@YoungSaul_M added:

"It's fire, Duncan. He mopped the floor with you. The flow switching, wordplay, punchlines and the beat. Come on."

@XUFFLER argued:

"I feel like this time, he went harder than last time! Just that last time there’s no hype on it."

Emtee fires shots at Big Zulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee clapped back at Big Zulu's new diss track, 200 Bars, and gave a fiery response.

Big Zulu's new track ruffled Emtee's feathers as he went on a rant on social media. After reading Emtee's heated response to Big Zulu's diss track, many netizens were in stitches.

