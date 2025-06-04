A young man in Johannesburg shared his journey to being admitted to the South African High Court

People were inspired by the TikTok video that went viral on social media, showcasing the big day

South Africans reacted as they took to the comments section with congratulatory messages

A young South African man has left Mzansi inspired after sharing his journey of being officially admitted to the High Court as a legal practitioner.

A Johannesburg man documented his inspiring journey to becoming admitted to the South African High Court. Image: @peoples.attorney_author

Source: TikTok

Young man gets admitted to the SA High Court

The milestone moment, which marks the beginning of his career in the legal field, has gone viral on social media after he shared it on TikTok under the handle @peoples.attorney_author, with many South Africans praising his achievement.

In a now-viral clip, the young man in Johannesburg documented the emotional day, from dressing up in a suit to proudly receiving his admission certificate. Family and friends are seen celebrating the momentous occasion, underscoring the support system that helped him reach this point.

While taking to his TikTok caption, the man simply said:

"Welcome your newly admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa."

South Africans took to the comments section with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and words of encouragement. Many shared how proud they were to see a young Black man reach such a prestigious milestone, especially in a field as demanding and competitive as law.

Admission to the High Court is a significant step for any aspiring lawyer in South Africa. It allows the legal professional to practice as an attorney or advocate, depending on their chosen path. It is a moment that often comes after years of academic dedication, practical training, and passing board exams.

The young man’s story has inspired many across the country who see it as a symbol of hope, ambition, and perseverance. His achievement is a reminder that despite the challenges young professionals face, dreams are still within reach for those who remain committed and focused.

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the man's achievement

Mzansi netizens showed the gent love and support, and many were proud of him for reaching such a significant milestone as they showered him with praise.

Teedos Reloaded said:

"This was my dream career, but I ended up in Accounting. Every time I see attorneys, I get excited and melt. Congratulations, Abuti."

Dee Dakalo added:

"Whenever you see someone's achievements, whether you know them or not, just show some love and celebrate. Congratulations, my dear brother."

THATEGO expressed:

"Proud of you mfanaka, when the time is right I the lord will make it happen."

Law_ratoo commented:

"Let me go study for ethics."

