A South African hospitality graduate secured a job in the United States, proving critics wrong about tourism qualifications

He shared his journey from Marco Island, Florida, saying he stood up whenever people dismissed hospitality degrees

Mzansi graduates in the same industry thanked him, saying his story gave them hope to explore opportunities abroad

With South Africa facing high unemployment and youth joblessness remaining a major challenge, his success story resonated deeply. Many hospitality graduates struggle to secure stable local employment despite holding formal qualifications. His journey highlighted the value of resilience, quality education, and the courage to pursue global opportunities beyond borders.

A South African hospitality graduate is inspiring thousands after landing a job in the United States, proving that qualifications often criticised back home can open international doors. In a video posted on 12 February 2026 from Marco Island, Florida, @alexmzizi24 proudly shared his journey, saying he stands up whenever people question tourism and hospitality degrees because he made it against all odds.

The graduate highlighted how demanding his undergraduate journey was, describing it as far from easy. He credited the high standard of South African education for preparing him to compete globally. Despite feeling that many qualified professionals are undervalued locally, he acknowledged that the foundation he received equipped him with the resilience and technical skills needed to thrive abroad.

Tourism graduate proved critics wrong

South Africa continues to battle high unemployment, with youth unemployment remaining one of the country’s biggest socio-economic challenges. Many graduates in hospitality and tourism struggle to secure stable employment locally, leading some to explore international opportunities. His story resonated deeply with South Africans in the same industry, with many saying they now feel encouraged to look beyond borders for growth and opportunity. User @alexmzizi24 wrote:

“Proudly a South African Hospitality Professional Graduate working and living in the United States of America. As much as we love our country, the thing is, they don’t value us with our qualifications and everything. I will give them one thing: the credit for providing the best education possible. ♥️ My undergrad was not easy, but we made it regardless. 🔥🫶🏼 Always had it in me that I would work abroad once I am done with studying, and I did with this post. I am not bragging, but I am hoping to bring hope to hopeless people out here who think Hospitality is useless or difficult to find employment with. ♥️ Ngithi mina put yourself out here and push to the core ayikho into engenzeki.”

Mzansi flooded the comments with gratitude, thanking him for giving hope to struggling graduates. His message was that hospitality is not useless, and success is possible with perseverance, confidence, and the courage to pursue global opportunities.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Andiswa.Kwanele said:

"As a tourism student, I feel so encouraged because I've heard people belittling the course, and it got to a point where I felt like 'It really is a waste of time.' Congratulations, brother, on your success. 🙏❤ And thank you so much for this video."

Angell said:

"You just gained a follower. Tourism to the world. 🌍 Soon I’ll be there. 🥰💗"

Mimo said:

"Watching this, and I am a Tourism graduate sitting at home trying by all means not to be depressed because sitting at home is not something I’d wish for anyone, but this bhuti just gave me hope. 😊😊😊 Thank you. ♥️"

Chef Pat said:

"Proud of you, stranger. ❤️❤️❤️"

Chonhee said:

"What a motivation as a tourism graduate. 🥺😭"

Sthandiwe🇿🇦🇺🇸 said:

"I think I’m stealing all your posts today. 😭👍🏾❤️"

